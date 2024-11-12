Silver Cross New Lenox to host lung cancer event on Wednesday

Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox will host its third annual “Shine a Light on Lung Cancer” on Wednesday. (Photo provided by Silver Cross Hospital)

Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox will host its third annual “Shine a Light on Lung Cancer” on Wednesday.

The event will be held from from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Silver Cross Conference Center, located on the Lower Level of Pavilion A on the New Lenox campus, 1890 Silver Cross Blvd., according to a news release from Silver Cross Hospital.

“This free event is for anyone affected by lung cancer – patients, family members, friends,” Amy Ittersagen, Silver Cross lung program coordinator, said in the release.

“Shine a Light on Lung Cancer” will “remember those lost, offer support and to highlight new treatments,” according to the release.

Dr. Gillian Alex, lung surgeon, and Dr. Kristopher McDonough, pulmonologist/critical care medicine doctor, will each give five-minute presentations, according to the release.

“We will highlight the services we have for lung patients, including blood tests and treatments available for our community, without having to drive 30 miles,” Ittersagen said in the release.

Giveaways and light refreshments will also be available, according to the release.

To register, visit silvercross.org. For more information, call 815-300-LUNG (5864).