Joliet’s Farragut School principal, social worker earn national education award

Farragut School social worker Megan Palka (left) and Farragut Principal Joy Hopkins in Joliet Public Schools District 86 received the Second Step Educator of the Year award. (Photo provided by Joliet Public Schools District 86)

Joliet Public Schools District 86′s Joy Hopkins and Megan Palka are being recognized for their contributions to the social-emotional development and well-being of students.

Global nonprofit and leading social-emotional learning provider Committee for Children has selected Farragut Elementary School Principal Joy Hopkins and social worker Megan Palka as 2024 recipients of its distinguished Second Step® Educator of the Year Awards, according to a new release from District 86 announcing the award.

“We are so proud of Joy and Megan for receiving this prestigious award,” Joliet Public Schools District 86 Superintendent Dr. Theresa Rouse said in the release. “The Second Step social-emotional learning program has helped improve student engagement and academic performance across the district,” she said.

Second Step® honors educators “who are setting new standards in social-emotional practices that support academics and drive meaningful, lasting change in their school communities,” the district said in the release.

Hopkins and Palka were selected for their demonstrated ability to build “a supportive learning environment where students thrive socially, emotionally, and academically. Their work implementing Second Step programs, the leading research-based social-emotional learning curricula for Early Learning through Grade 12, has supported students in developing critical life skills, well-being, and academic success at Farragut Elementary School,” the district said in the release.

The two were celebrated at Committee for Children’s Second Step Educator of the Year awards ceremony on the Second Step YouTube channel on Nov. 7, according to the release.

As Second Step Educator of the Year award winners, Hopkins and Palka join a prestigious list of K–12 educators supporting children’s development of essential life skills – like communication, perseverance and problem-solving – that will support success in the classroom and throughout their lives, according to the district.