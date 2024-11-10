Will County property transfers: April 29 to Oct. 11, 2024

Will County property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

Bolingbrook

Jose Rivera to Nathan E. Cerreto and Valeria Cerreto, Residence at 10 Taylor Court, $440,000, May 13.

Cameron Wayne Harvey to Cabe and Julia Kirkpatrick, Residence at 228 N. Ashbury Ave., $319,900, Sept. 27.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Adrien J. Yiadom and Boakye Yiadom, Residence at 2259 Ryegrass Lane, $535,134, May 7.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Jongyeon Kim and Soo Hee Won, Residence at 2267 Ryegrass Lane, $490,910, April 29.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Jongyeon Kim and Soo Hee Won, Residence at 2231 Ryegrass Lane, $514,524, May 9.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Ulziikhishig Jambaldagva, Residence at 2271 Ryegrass Lane, $551,338, May 9.

Joseph R. Bigley to Srinivas Murthy and Divya Prasad, Residence at 2011 Baldwin Way, $552,000, Sept. 13.

Lawrence S. Visk, Jr. to Yong Chol Uh and Pyeongi Kang, Residence at 2183 Kemmerer Lane, $540,000, Sept. 25.

Nigel Quick to Sajjad Karimi and Ume Kulsum M. Hussain, Residence at 1158 Lily Field Lane, $340,000, Sept. 25.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Frank O. and Elizabeth A. Redey, Residence at 2295 Ryegrass Lane, $563,066, Oct. 1.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Jerel Toliver, Sr. and Chinitha Johnson Toliver, Residence at 1904 Bent Grass Way, $870,454, Oct. 2.

Ricardo H. Cordova to Mayra Aide Sanchez Murphy, Residence at 19 Fernwood Drive U, $195,000, Sept. 17.

Brian M. Robinson to Josue and Kristen Alvarado, Residence at 1416 Schoenherr Ave., $390,000, Sept. 25.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Deenadayalan Vellaichamy and Sutharsini Seenivasagan, Residence at 2283 Ryegrass Lane, $510,000, Oct. 4.

Braidwood

Nicholas A. Murphy to Richard W. Shaw, Jr. and Lynn M. Shawn, Residence at 1042 W. Kennedy Road, $223,000, Sept. 27.

Channahon

Horacio Mejia to Lacy Lucas, Residence at 23949 W. McClintock Road, $289,900, Sept. 20.

William A. Briese to Constantin and Dorina Olari, Residence at 22919 S. Patricia Lane, $340,000, Oct. 4.

Minor Trust to Nathan Karl George Minor, Residence at 22918 S. Frances Way, $400,000, Sept. 25.

Linda K. Schroeder to Steven B. Hoover, Residence at 26063 W. Timber Ridge Drive, $270,300, Sept. 24.

GDP Homes II LLC to Tyler M. Reif and Carrie Ann E. Reif, Residence at 24450 S. St. Paul Ave., $395,000, Sept. 20.

John E. Lundgren to Kenneth Boyd and Ashley Filip, Residence at 23011 S. Kent Road, $329,000, Oct. 11.

Josefina Ochoa to Joseph Stephenson and Kelly Sisk, Residence at 24536 S. St. Peters Drive, $430,000, Sept. 18.

Anthony Reitz to Carlos Brown, Residence at 25211 S. Fryer St., $200,000, Sept. 16.

Core Homes LLC to Anthony Espinoza and Michelle Marcum, Residence at 25750 W. Stonechase Court, $456,400, Sept. 18.

Mark Russell Castillo to Edward Ulatoski III and Brittney Swanson, Residence at 25940 S. Bell Road, $335,000, Sept. 4.

Kenneth R. Ziobro to Edward Goeing, Residence at 26050 W. Timber Ridge Drive, $335,000, Sept. 26.

Crest Hill

Michael A. Scott to John Andel, Residence at 1531 Pioneer Road 4, $100,000, Oct. 7.

Mamta Vohra to Mariana Giselle Vargas, Residence at 2024 Manico Court 300, $195,000, Sept. 24.

Nicholas J. Kishbaugh to Tamika R. McFadden and Norma Rodriguez, Residence at 20704 Huron St., $290,000, Sept. 4.

Fernando Ruiz to Guadalupe M. Alvarado, Residence at 2202 Sycamore St., $339,900, Oct. 3.

Colleen Wengler to Ronald A. and Patrice M. Tadel, Residence at 16340 Montclare Lake Drive, $280,500, Oct. 8.

Joseph Ensalaco to Rana Salameh, Residence at 16134 Huron St., $309,000, Oct. 3.

Roy Douglas McKay to Michael Sanderson Hill and Kelley Meredith Streeter, Residence at 1252 Liberty Park Court, $229,000, Oct. 2.

Kim H. Ta to Edwin Samuel Valdez, Residence at 16330 Siegel Drive, $390,000, Aug. 26.

Evans Trust to Teresita Vasquez Navarro, Residence at 1800 Kelly Ave., $270,000, Sept. 18.

Jeanne C. Pirc to Joshua T. Rivera, Residence at 1710 Nicholson St., $195,000, Sept. 16.

We Robert J. Jankowski to Lauren Reeves, Residence at 16146 Huron St., $280,000, Aug. 22.

Dolores A. Percy Trust to Linda Defelice Brown, Residence at 16101 Seneca Lake Circle, $409,000, Oct. 3.

Elwood

Joseph K. Henney to Nicholas Healy, Residence at 17642 W. Kinder Drive, $312,500, Sept. 20.

Frankfort

Michael A. Brickl to Natasha Pryor and Velma Wilson, Residence at 20011 Aine Drive, $625,000, Sept. 12.

Victoria C. Kunhart to Abel E. Manrique, Residence at 20604 S. Graceland Lane, $330,000, Oct. 4.

Kevin Ray Wilson to Tome Nikolov and Anuska Vitanova, Residence at 19961 Lily Court, $679,000, Oct. 1.

TSK Construction Inc. to Sean and Alyson Omara, Residence at 23065 Kelsey Marie Lane, $675,000, Oct. 8.

Homer Glen

Louis J. Scialabba to Tomasz Skowron and Magdalena B. Skowron, Residence at 14700 W. Stonehaven Lane, $869,900, Oct. 4.

Lawrence Placzek to Mustafa Shafout and Beatriz Avitia Burciago, Residence at 14922 S. Carlton Lane, $510,000, Aug. 16.

John Wajda to Kristopher and Bernadeta J. Dlugopolski, Residence at 14860 S. Carlton Lane, $445,000, Sept. 18.

Meyers Gift Trust to Christina Neitzke Troike, Residence at 15850 W. Shady Lane, $4 million, Oct. 2.

Ken W. Hoytt to Jacob Kobart, Residence at 14752 Cinnamon Creek Lane, $564,000, Sept. 19.

Marisol Montanez Ohayon to Christian A. and Jamie L. Zylinski, Residence at 15135 S. Mackenzie Drive, $720,000, Dec. 29.

Keith M. Johnson to Kathryn and Michael Contreras, Residence at 14351 S. Golden Oak Drive, $440,000, Sept. 19.

Faith M. Mcgovern to Alexa Radziwon, Residence at 14033 S. Shoshoni Drive, $375,000, Sept. 30.

Brandon P. Marren to Kyle M. Coleman, Residence at 13912 S. Addison Trail, $356,000, Sept. 16.

Wojciech Rybicki to Justin Mcgeachy, Residence at 13444 W. Little Creek Drive, $470,000, Sept. 13.

Marth Enterprises Inc. to John M. and Lori M. Brann, Residence at 13238 W. Old Oak Trail, $681,663, Sept. 13.

Kevin Barnett to Trinidad Soto, Residence at 14650 W. 147th St., $420,000, Sept. 4.

Ryan Trust to Jeffrey Papp and Amanda Tzivas, Residence at 12060 W. Edgewood Drive, $880,000, Sept. 23.

Joliet

Mark A. Rodriguez to Jose L. Ramirez, Residence at 1305 California Ave., $175,000, Sept. 9.

Lillian R. Ryan to Sonji M. Cameron, Residence at 1801 Wind Song Drive, $365,000, July 9.

Jan Lukanus to Natalie Heniff, Residence at 1029 Brush Hill Circle, $290,000, Sept. 16.

Juan Francisco Perez Mares to Maria Morales, Residence at 107 Barr Elms Ave., $225,000, Oct. 7.

Tamaine Waters to Joan C. Givens and Shana A. Smith, Residence at 1101 Richmond St., $286,900, July 26.

Gregory Kudla to Emmanuella Vachavake, Residence at 1611 Timberline Drive, $340,000, Sept. 18.

Teitle Trust to Robert Kreiger and Karrie Kunke, Residence at 1112 Barber Lane, $294,500, Sept. 23.

Corcoran Trust to Cristian Abraham Salinas Hernandez and Andraina Salinas Hernandez, Residence at 1208 Dora Ave., $110,000, Oct. 3.

Patrick L. Burke to Maciej and Briseira Czernecki, Residence at 1209 Riverhaven Trail, $345,000, Oct. 1.

Scott M. Matthews to Jessica Lynn Dearden and Mariahy Barbo, Residence at 1600 Taylor St., $292,042, Sept. 27.

Nora Alhir to Michael Weedman and Fabiola Mendoza, Residence at 1325 Prairie Creek Trail, $389,900, Aug. 24.

Cristian Herrera to Eduardo Seba Toto, Residence at 1234 Massachusetts Ave., $310,000, Sept. 25.

Lisa L. Woods to Fernando Barrios and Maria Guadalupe Barrios, Residence at 1600 Middletree Road, $225,000, Sept. 23.

Tesa A. Parks to Laura Foster, Residence at 1603 Timberline Drive, $305,000, Sept. 18.

2bros LLC to Egilde Josefina Paolini, Residence at 14 Salem Drive, $205,000, Oct. 1.

Christopher Rijos to Marcus Wiley, Jr. and Sabina Lyszczarczyk, Residence at 1402 Prairie Creek Trail, $395,000, Sept. 17.

Bard LLC to Daniel J. Gans, Residence at 1404 Dearborn St., $192,500, Sept. 9.

Ascension Property Investments to Arsenio Razo, Residence at 1220 Woodruff Road, $185,000, Sept. 24.

Diane E. Budzinski to Benito Riquelme, Residence at 2229 Arden Place, $250,000, Sept. 12.

Tynan Trust to Carol Mellen, Residence at 2516 Par Four Court, $600,000, Sept. 25.

Daniel L. Fahrner to Stephen and Sandra Henderson, Residence at 218 Meadow Wood Drive, $425,000, Sept. 27.

Romeo Zamudio to Yadira Perez, Residence at 200 Sherman St., $250,000, Sept. 26.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Oscar Rojas Socorro Rojas and Antonia Leon Rojas, Residence at 217 Logan Ave., $155,000, Sept. 17.

Kendall Partners Limited to Raymond Bowen, Residence at 2400 Melrose St., $220,000, Oct. 4.

Victor Contreras to Samantha Horstmann, Residence at 2222 St. Francis Ave., $297,600, Sept. 6.

Miguel A. Diaz to Ruben Hernandez Escareno, Residence at 212 Willow Ave., $139,900, Oct. 9.

Lemont

Sylvia M. Helegda to Joseph and Patricia Banach, Residence at 13696 Cambridge Drive, $885,000, Sept. 19.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Indre and Mindaugas Legeckas, Residence at 12506 Eileen St., $769,000, Sept. 25.

Lockport

Steven M. Jensen to Michael Kowalski, Residence at 16547 S. Windsor Lane, $285,000, Sept. 24.

Steven W. Fitzmaurice to Joel B. Codotco and Hazel J. Aventurado, Residence at 219 E. 11th St., $175,000, Sept. 10.

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Mitchell A. and Stephanie M. Westerlin, Residence at 15329 W. Farmstead Drive, $678,545, Oct. 8.

Jennifer R. Prince to Michael C. Belcaster and Alicia Belcaster, Residence at 15337 S. Edgewood Drive, $555,000, Sept. 6.

James Kazlauskas to James C. Kowalski, Residence at 15525 Weber Road 117, $125,000, Oct. 7.

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Barbara J. Puckett, Residence at 16519 S. Silo Bend Drive, $611,800, Oct. 11.

Mary Leahy to Jeffrey W. Martin, Residence at 1416 Peachtree Lane, $280,000, Sept. 11.

RD Wagner Venture III LLC to Lorenzo Cruz Serrato and Samantha Patterson, Residence at 1413 Peachtree Lane, $210,000, Sept. 6.

Noreen J. Sullivan to Nicholas D. Jones and Susan Jones, Residence at 1020 Glenview Ave., $180,000, Sept. 30.

Nancy E. Hanik to Anthony Mario and Pina Romeo, Residence at 17308 Winnipeg Circle, $400,000, Sept. 30.

Will County Sheriff to Jose M. Garcia, Residence at 1037 E. Seventh St., $278,000, Aug. 20.

Recio Trust to Michael A. Gordin, Residence at 16860 South Ivy Lane 118-1, $275,000, Oct. 2.

Mark Nelson to Maria S. Huerta, Residence at 17507 Woodbrook Lane, $245,000, Sept. 25.

Ryan Johnson to Eric and Iwona Kelly, Residence at 15133 W. Long Meadow Court, $360,000, Oct. 1.

Kendall Partners Limited to Michael Ward and Jillian Caputo, Residence at 16307 S. Canterbury Way, $510,000, Oct. 8.

Mark A. Vaughn, Jr. to Zachary M. Weert, Residence at 1629 Sisson St., $250,000, Sept. 10.

William J. Niesman to Stephen G. Gatses and Barbara M. Koleske, Residence at 1206 Illini Drive, $360,000, Sept. 27.

Mateusz M. Giza to Tiffany Cannell, Residence at 103 Macgregor Road, $250,000, Sept. 27.

Misialek Family Trust to Christi Goldston, Residence at 17100 Mead St., $338,500, Sept. 13.

Manhattan

Elizabeth Bobak to Jake and Samantha Zielinski, Residence at 15054 W. Quincy Circle, $285,000, Sept. 19.

Roger C. Wischover Jr to Roger D. Bradley, Residence at 24889 S. Foxford Drive, $350,000, Oct. 8.

Upward America Southeast REIT to Amber M. and Alison N. Vanderbent, Residence at 15034 W. Quincy Circle, $275,000, Sept. 30.

Alexandria R. Lach to Richard J. Warehime, Jr. and Courtney M. Warehime, Residence at 221 Brian Court, $420,000, Sept. 27.

Tracy D. Gonzalez to Jacqueline D. Soukup Donaldson, Residence at 160 Marion St., $217,000, Sept. 27.

Thomas Spoto to Michael Burns and Renee Elosh, Residence at 24736 S. McCormick Way, $287,000, Sept. 25.

Donald Losso to Lukas K. Gonda, Residence at 225 E. Prairie St., $210,000, Oct. 11.

Roger Seaborg to Gina Busca, Residence at 25248 Colligan St., $270,000, Sept. 30.

Kelly A. Crimmins to Brian V. Leonard, Sr., Residence at 16353 Celtic Circle, $440,000, Oct. 4.

D.R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Mauricio Madjouranis Plata and Shelly Jean Madjouranis Clumper, Residence at 25961 Cardiff Way, $449,990, Oct. 9.

Minooka

Michael Dant to Karlie Hauert, Residence at 23610 S. Ford Road, $117,000, Sept. 25.

Mokena

Donna M. Carter to Alexander and Nicholas Martin, Residence at 10531 Willow Ave., $400,000, Oct. 4.

Robert Gray to Maria Jokabeth Ramirez Araiza, Residence at 10402 W. La Porte Road, $790,000, Aug. 16.

First Bank of Manhattan Trustee to Christopher L. Briden and Anna Briden, Residence at 12541 Surrey Court, $941,600, Oct. 1.

Mark M. Karaskiewicz to Michael and Melissa Supak, Residence at 11930 Queens Court, $555,000, Sept. 10.

Kuehl Joint Trust to Esteban and Lenney Rodriguez, Residence at 10604 Connemara Court, $485,000, Sept. 2.

Nathan P. Pasbrig to Amado and Yolanda Rangel, Residence at 19641 Scarth Lane, $465,000, Oct. 2.

Rex A. Webb to Leilami Mattuis, Residence at 20116 Scott St., $445,000, Oct. 2.

Brooke Werner to Jessica Wisneski, Residence at 19520 116th Ave. A, $195,000, Oct. 7.

Larry Edward Dinsmore to Matthew and Kimberly Devries, Residence at 19403 Tramore Lane, $375,000, Sept. 11.

Abigail C. Rivas to Alyssa Casper, Residence at 19398 Wolf Road 11, $150,000, Sept. 20.

Sticklen Trust to Garrett and Angela Leffelman, Residence at 20937 Wolf Road, $1.6 million, Sept. 30.

New Lenox

Kelly L. Thompson to Jennifer L. Pryor, Residence at 1906 Illini Drive, $380,000, Sept. 24.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Matthew J. Prusak and Amanda E. Prusak, Residence at 1642 Kathleen Road, $460,900, Aug. 23.

Flaherty Builders Inc. to John and Dana Porcaro, Residence at 1805 Rose Drive, $669,000, Oct. 1.

Brent M. Kulikowski to Alex J. Umland and Katie Umland, Residence at 1832 Brogan Drive, $660,000, Sept. 27.

Flaherty Builders Inc. to Robert and Denise Utter, Residence at 1878 Santo Drive, $821,192, Oct. 10.

Richard A. Carlson to John W. Doyle III and Lisa A. Wenzlaff, Residence at 1137 North Cooper St., $815,500, Oct. 7.

Lantech Inc. to Andrew Ramus and Lindsay Armon, Residence at 12932 W. Carrington Court, $225,000, Oct. 7.

Marquette Bank Trustee to Brandon P. Marren and Ellese Marren, Residence at 2276 Runway Drive, $558,453, Oct. 3.

Kenneth A. Ullrich to Daniel R. Oshea, Residence at 113 Gum St., $319,000, Sept. 3.

Darrel Smith to Bryan Zabala Torres, Residence at 2001 Oakview Court, $495,000, Oct. 2.

Prairie Ridge North LLC to Mark M. Seper and Susan Marie Seper, Residence at 15960 Prairie View Court, $746,111, Oct. 1.

Camelot Homes Inc. to Timothy and Lisa Quinn, Residence at 1002 Kinley Drive, $636,058, Oct. 9.

Eric Fox to James and Mary Marron, Residence at 1007 Schoolgate Road, $340,000, Sept. 23.

Dana Gonzalez to Richard T. Criscione and Brianna J. Costin, Residence at 151 Fir St., $380,000, Sept. 20.

Michael J. Boyle Jr to Nicholas Kozak and Justyna Lepkowska, Residence at 1413 Corrie Lane, $323,000, Sept. 30.

Plainfield

Brendan Heffernan to Alexandru and Ana Guzunov, Residence at 24965 Brett St., $511,000, Sept. 19.

Lisa Hardiman Pratt to Sari M. Algharabeh and Emra Algharabeh, Residence at 24833 Madison St., $465,000, Sept. 13.

Gregg Mallett to Matthew Higham and Isabel Lukens Higham, Residence at 11335 S. Marathon Lane, $480,000, Sept. 20.

Prabakar Mathiyalagan to Charles and Tracy L. Gibbs, Residence at 25321 Knoll Road, $490,000, Aug. 26.

24027 Hazelcrest LLC to Mohammed Khaleeluddin and Arshiya Khaleeluddin, Residence at 24023 W. Hazelcrest Drive, $625,000, Aug. 8.

Lawrence V. Jenkins to Joel Godinez, Residence at 11821 S. Ford Court, $265,000, Sept. 25.

Kathleen M. Klima to Judy Luckhart, Residence at 11917 Winterberry Lane, $475,000, Sept. 24.

Ivan Milivojevic to Steven M. Randazzo and Karyn Stephens Randazzo, Residence at 10125 S. Mandel St., $235,000, Sept. 26.

24023 Hazelcrest LLC to Mohammed and Arshiya Khaleeluddin, Residence at 24027 W. Hazelcrest Drive, $625,000, Aug. 8.

D.R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Stephanie Renee Bruzek and William A. Bruzek, Jr., Residence at 14742 S. Starflower Circle, $474,990, Oct. 11.

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Esequiel Iracheta, Jr. and Paulina W. Iracheta, Residence at 16108 S. Dana Drive, $616,226, Oct. 11.

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Derrick Antwi Boateng and Donna Sekyeraa Ameyaw, Residence at 16107 S. Dana Drive, $544,900, Oct. 8.

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Parul Agarwal, Residence at 16117 S. Dana Drive, $575,000, Oct. 10.

Terrence P. Martin to Timothy J. Kennedy and Kimberly Kennedy, Residence at 15937 Hometown Drive, $590,000, Sept. 6.

Raymond A. Carucci to Charles and Brenda Hamby, Residence at 13813 S. Hickory Lane, $365,000, Sept. 30.

Timothy D. Theobald to Kelli L. Nicholson, Residence at 16224 S. George Court, $425,000, Oct. 9.

Ulugbek Kholmuradov to Patricia Alejandra Salazar, Residence at 24006 W. Hazelcrest Drive, $290,000, Sept. 18.

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Kishore Lankipalli and Mounika Pachara, Residence at 16111 S. Dana Drive, $589,900, Oct. 7.

Mark R. Thibault to Ann R. Roth, Residence at 21026 W. Snowberry Lane, $358,500, Sept. 17.

Sonia D. Salazar to Kevin Bessell and Dimitra Bessell, Residence at 14124 Faulkner Court, $285,000, Sept. 27.

Prime Square LLC to Arnav J. Eidnani and Varsha Eidnani, Residence at 14120 Faulkner Court, $270,000, Aug. 27.

Kimberly C. Holmes to Mesgana Leyesus Lewis and Darien Keith Lewis, Residence at 12758 Skyline Drive, $635,000, Sept. 18.

Sergio S. Ayala to Johnny C. Ulmilla Jr. and Rennee Joanna Ulmilla, Residence at 2213 Gray Hawk Drive, $355,000, Oct. 1.

Abbott Trust to Steven and Becky Madawick, Residence at 13925 S. Tamarack Drive, $428,000, Oct. 2.

Sandra R. Guzik to James Anthony Szarley and Geralyn M. Szarley, Residence at 13819 S. Mandarin Court, $255,000, Sept. 12.

Lawrence Jaros to Donald Ulfig, Residence at 13358 S. Columbine Circle, $415,000, Oct. 2.

Katherine M. Sieraski to Ap Homes LLC, Residence at 16509 S. Wilson Lane, $585,276, Sept. 25.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Varun Khurana and Swosti Tripathy, Residence at 12941 S. Mason Lane, $688,680, Oct. 4.

Jennifer A. Prena to Isaac Labib, Residence at 2203 Portside Lakes Court, $320,000, Sept. 18.

Paul C. King Jr. to Jeffrey Slota and Mary Ann Slota, Residence at 23556 W. Matthews St., $415,000, Oct. 1.

Rosalinda Bugarin to Justin Bernal and Melanie Lesa, Residence at 2302 Maple Ridge Drive, $459,900, Oct. 4.

Brian J. Zloch to Bohdan and Yuliia Ivashchenko, Residence at 22960 Birch Court, $331,000, Oct. 3.

Romeoville

Matthew A. Groth to Francisco Macias Torres, Residence at 19148 Jacquie Ave., $260,000, Sept. 19.

Hashim S. Imam to Elsa Manso Sanchez, Residence at 193 Mountain Laurel Court, $244,000, Oct. 4.

Chang Trust to Ty N. Lao and Theodore Lao, Residence at 1962 W. Cobblestone Road, $235,000, Sept. 16.

Nathan Cooper to Mykola Havryliuk, Residence at 217 S. Oak Creek Lane, $270,000, Sept. 24.

Anna Lucilie Wilkins to Terry Giles, Residence at 202 Belmont Drive, $295,000, Oct. 3.

Webster Trust to David R. and Christine M. Venn, Residence at 1491 W. Flint Lane, $380,000, Sept. 16.

Shorewood

Ronald W. Wright to Melissa and Andrew Urbancic, Residence at 19001 S. Appaloosa Lane, $619,900, Sept. 26.

Lorraine A. Bolduc Estate to Judith Tomasino, Residence at 1613 Vantage Drive, $275,000, Sept. 20.

Mauricio Herrera to David Brooker, Jr., Residence at 1739 Fieldstone Drive S, $280,000, Sept. 16.

Mario Cecconi to Renee Cihlar, Residence at 209 Oak Drive, $400,000, Sept. 26.

Raymond E. Huskey to Daniela M. Alejo Valdez and Jose R. Alejo, Residence at 1609 Wintercrest Lane, $430,000, Sept. 5.

Wilmington

Dan Dupree to Kent Van Duyne, Residence at 198 Tummy Tooth Lane, $55,000, Sept. 26.

David Childs to Ronald and Carin Novak, Residence at 205 Fossil Cove Lane, $152,000, Sept. 30.

Michelle Palaro to Caitlin Keefe and Patrick Burke, Residence at 22551 W. Illinois Route 113, $640,000, Sept. 24.

Courtney Urban to Ronald Kirk Allen, Residence at 20743 W. Illinois Route 102, $140,000, Sept. 16.