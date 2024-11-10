November 10, 2024
Will County property transfers: April 29 to Oct. 11, 2024

By Hannah Soukup
Property transfers

Will County property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

Bolingbrook

Jose Rivera to Nathan E. Cerreto and Valeria Cerreto, Residence at 10 Taylor Court, $440,000, May 13.

Cameron Wayne Harvey to Cabe and Julia Kirkpatrick, Residence at 228 N. Ashbury Ave., $319,900, Sept. 27.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Adrien J. Yiadom and Boakye Yiadom, Residence at 2259 Ryegrass Lane, $535,134, May 7.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Jongyeon Kim and Soo Hee Won, Residence at 2267 Ryegrass Lane, $490,910, April 29.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Jongyeon Kim and Soo Hee Won, Residence at 2231 Ryegrass Lane, $514,524, May 9.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Ulziikhishig Jambaldagva, Residence at 2271 Ryegrass Lane, $551,338, May 9.

Joseph R. Bigley to Srinivas Murthy and Divya Prasad, Residence at 2011 Baldwin Way, $552,000, Sept. 13.

Lawrence S. Visk, Jr. to Yong Chol Uh and Pyeongi Kang, Residence at 2183 Kemmerer Lane, $540,000, Sept. 25.

Nigel Quick to Sajjad Karimi and Ume Kulsum M. Hussain, Residence at 1158 Lily Field Lane, $340,000, Sept. 25.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Frank O. and Elizabeth A. Redey, Residence at 2295 Ryegrass Lane, $563,066, Oct. 1.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Jerel Toliver, Sr. and Chinitha Johnson Toliver, Residence at 1904 Bent Grass Way, $870,454, Oct. 2.

Ricardo H. Cordova to Mayra Aide Sanchez Murphy, Residence at 19 Fernwood Drive U, $195,000, Sept. 17.

Brian M. Robinson to Josue and Kristen Alvarado, Residence at 1416 Schoenherr Ave., $390,000, Sept. 25.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Deenadayalan Vellaichamy and Sutharsini Seenivasagan, Residence at 2283 Ryegrass Lane, $510,000, Oct. 4.

Braidwood

Nicholas A. Murphy to Richard W. Shaw, Jr. and Lynn M. Shawn, Residence at 1042 W. Kennedy Road, $223,000, Sept. 27.

Channahon

Horacio Mejia to Lacy Lucas, Residence at 23949 W. McClintock Road, $289,900, Sept. 20.

William A. Briese to Constantin and Dorina Olari, Residence at 22919 S. Patricia Lane, $340,000, Oct. 4.

Minor Trust to Nathan Karl George Minor, Residence at 22918 S. Frances Way, $400,000, Sept. 25.

Linda K. Schroeder to Steven B. Hoover, Residence at 26063 W. Timber Ridge Drive, $270,300, Sept. 24.

GDP Homes II LLC to Tyler M. Reif and Carrie Ann E. Reif, Residence at 24450 S. St. Paul Ave., $395,000, Sept. 20.

John E. Lundgren to Kenneth Boyd and Ashley Filip, Residence at 23011 S. Kent Road, $329,000, Oct. 11.

Josefina Ochoa to Joseph Stephenson and Kelly Sisk, Residence at 24536 S. St. Peters Drive, $430,000, Sept. 18.

Anthony Reitz to Carlos Brown, Residence at 25211 S. Fryer St., $200,000, Sept. 16.

Core Homes LLC to Anthony Espinoza and Michelle Marcum, Residence at 25750 W. Stonechase Court, $456,400, Sept. 18.

Mark Russell Castillo to Edward Ulatoski III and Brittney Swanson, Residence at 25940 S. Bell Road, $335,000, Sept. 4.

Kenneth R. Ziobro to Edward Goeing, Residence at 26050 W. Timber Ridge Drive, $335,000, Sept. 26.

Crest Hill

Michael A. Scott to John Andel, Residence at 1531 Pioneer Road 4, $100,000, Oct. 7.

Mamta Vohra to Mariana Giselle Vargas, Residence at 2024 Manico Court 300, $195,000, Sept. 24.

Nicholas J. Kishbaugh to Tamika R. McFadden and Norma Rodriguez, Residence at 20704 Huron St., $290,000, Sept. 4.

Fernando Ruiz to Guadalupe M. Alvarado, Residence at 2202 Sycamore St., $339,900, Oct. 3.

Colleen Wengler to Ronald A. and Patrice M. Tadel, Residence at 16340 Montclare Lake Drive, $280,500, Oct. 8.

Joseph Ensalaco to Rana Salameh, Residence at 16134 Huron St., $309,000, Oct. 3.

Roy Douglas McKay to Michael Sanderson Hill and Kelley Meredith Streeter, Residence at 1252 Liberty Park Court, $229,000, Oct. 2.

Kim H. Ta to Edwin Samuel Valdez, Residence at 16330 Siegel Drive, $390,000, Aug. 26.

Evans Trust to Teresita Vasquez Navarro, Residence at 1800 Kelly Ave., $270,000, Sept. 18.

Jeanne C. Pirc to Joshua T. Rivera, Residence at 1710 Nicholson St., $195,000, Sept. 16.

We Robert J. Jankowski to Lauren Reeves, Residence at 16146 Huron St., $280,000, Aug. 22.

Dolores A. Percy Trust to Linda Defelice Brown, Residence at 16101 Seneca Lake Circle, $409,000, Oct. 3.

Elwood

Joseph K. Henney to Nicholas Healy, Residence at 17642 W. Kinder Drive, $312,500, Sept. 20.

Frankfort

Michael A. Brickl to Natasha Pryor and Velma Wilson, Residence at 20011 Aine Drive, $625,000, Sept. 12.

Victoria C. Kunhart to Abel E. Manrique, Residence at 20604 S. Graceland Lane, $330,000, Oct. 4.

Kevin Ray Wilson to Tome Nikolov and Anuska Vitanova, Residence at 19961 Lily Court, $679,000, Oct. 1.

TSK Construction Inc. to Sean and Alyson Omara, Residence at 23065 Kelsey Marie Lane, $675,000, Oct. 8.

Homer Glen

Louis J. Scialabba to Tomasz Skowron and Magdalena B. Skowron, Residence at 14700 W. Stonehaven Lane, $869,900, Oct. 4.

Lawrence Placzek to Mustafa Shafout and Beatriz Avitia Burciago, Residence at 14922 S. Carlton Lane, $510,000, Aug. 16.

John Wajda to Kristopher and Bernadeta J. Dlugopolski, Residence at 14860 S. Carlton Lane, $445,000, Sept. 18.

Meyers Gift Trust to Christina Neitzke Troike, Residence at 15850 W. Shady Lane, $4 million, Oct. 2.

Ken W. Hoytt to Jacob Kobart, Residence at 14752 Cinnamon Creek Lane, $564,000, Sept. 19.

Marisol Montanez Ohayon to Christian A. and Jamie L. Zylinski, Residence at 15135 S. Mackenzie Drive, $720,000, Dec. 29.

Keith M. Johnson to Kathryn and Michael Contreras, Residence at 14351 S. Golden Oak Drive, $440,000, Sept. 19.

Faith M. Mcgovern to Alexa Radziwon, Residence at 14033 S. Shoshoni Drive, $375,000, Sept. 30.

Brandon P. Marren to Kyle M. Coleman, Residence at 13912 S. Addison Trail, $356,000, Sept. 16.

Wojciech Rybicki to Justin Mcgeachy, Residence at 13444 W. Little Creek Drive, $470,000, Sept. 13.

Marth Enterprises Inc. to John M. and Lori M. Brann, Residence at 13238 W. Old Oak Trail, $681,663, Sept. 13.

Kevin Barnett to Trinidad Soto, Residence at 14650 W. 147th St., $420,000, Sept. 4.

Ryan Trust to Jeffrey Papp and Amanda Tzivas, Residence at 12060 W. Edgewood Drive, $880,000, Sept. 23.

Joliet

Mark A. Rodriguez to Jose L. Ramirez, Residence at 1305 California Ave., $175,000, Sept. 9.

Lillian R. Ryan to Sonji M. Cameron, Residence at 1801 Wind Song Drive, $365,000, July 9.

Jan Lukanus to Natalie Heniff, Residence at 1029 Brush Hill Circle, $290,000, Sept. 16.

Juan Francisco Perez Mares to Maria Morales, Residence at 107 Barr Elms Ave., $225,000, Oct. 7.

Tamaine Waters to Joan C. Givens and Shana A. Smith, Residence at 1101 Richmond St., $286,900, July 26.

Gregory Kudla to Emmanuella Vachavake, Residence at 1611 Timberline Drive, $340,000, Sept. 18.

Teitle Trust to Robert Kreiger and Karrie Kunke, Residence at 1112 Barber Lane, $294,500, Sept. 23.

Corcoran Trust to Cristian Abraham Salinas Hernandez and Andraina Salinas Hernandez, Residence at 1208 Dora Ave., $110,000, Oct. 3.

Patrick L. Burke to Maciej and Briseira Czernecki, Residence at 1209 Riverhaven Trail, $345,000, Oct. 1.

Scott M. Matthews to Jessica Lynn Dearden and Mariahy Barbo, Residence at 1600 Taylor St., $292,042, Sept. 27.

Nora Alhir to Michael Weedman and Fabiola Mendoza, Residence at 1325 Prairie Creek Trail, $389,900, Aug. 24.

Cristian Herrera to Eduardo Seba Toto, Residence at 1234 Massachusetts Ave., $310,000, Sept. 25.

Lisa L. Woods to Fernando Barrios and Maria Guadalupe Barrios, Residence at 1600 Middletree Road, $225,000, Sept. 23.

Tesa A. Parks to Laura Foster, Residence at 1603 Timberline Drive, $305,000, Sept. 18.

2bros LLC to Egilde Josefina Paolini, Residence at 14 Salem Drive, $205,000, Oct. 1.

Christopher Rijos to Marcus Wiley, Jr. and Sabina Lyszczarczyk, Residence at 1402 Prairie Creek Trail, $395,000, Sept. 17.

Bard LLC to Daniel J. Gans, Residence at 1404 Dearborn St., $192,500, Sept. 9.

Ascension Property Investments to Arsenio Razo, Residence at 1220 Woodruff Road, $185,000, Sept. 24.

Diane E. Budzinski to Benito Riquelme, Residence at 2229 Arden Place, $250,000, Sept. 12.

Tynan Trust to Carol Mellen, Residence at 2516 Par Four Court, $600,000, Sept. 25.

Daniel L. Fahrner to Stephen and Sandra Henderson, Residence at 218 Meadow Wood Drive, $425,000, Sept. 27.

Romeo Zamudio to Yadira Perez, Residence at 200 Sherman St., $250,000, Sept. 26.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Oscar Rojas Socorro Rojas and Antonia Leon Rojas, Residence at 217 Logan Ave., $155,000, Sept. 17.

Kendall Partners Limited to Raymond Bowen, Residence at 2400 Melrose St., $220,000, Oct. 4.

Victor Contreras to Samantha Horstmann, Residence at 2222 St. Francis Ave., $297,600, Sept. 6.

Miguel A. Diaz to Ruben Hernandez Escareno, Residence at 212 Willow Ave., $139,900, Oct. 9.

Lemont

Sylvia M. Helegda to Joseph and Patricia Banach, Residence at 13696 Cambridge Drive, $885,000, Sept. 19.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Indre and Mindaugas Legeckas, Residence at 12506 Eileen St., $769,000, Sept. 25.

Lockport

Steven M. Jensen to Michael Kowalski, Residence at 16547 S. Windsor Lane, $285,000, Sept. 24.

Steven W. Fitzmaurice to Joel B. Codotco and Hazel J. Aventurado, Residence at 219 E. 11th St., $175,000, Sept. 10.

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Mitchell A. and Stephanie M. Westerlin, Residence at 15329 W. Farmstead Drive, $678,545, Oct. 8.

Jennifer R. Prince to Michael C. Belcaster and Alicia Belcaster, Residence at 15337 S. Edgewood Drive, $555,000, Sept. 6.

James Kazlauskas to James C. Kowalski, Residence at 15525 Weber Road 117, $125,000, Oct. 7.

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Barbara J. Puckett, Residence at 16519 S. Silo Bend Drive, $611,800, Oct. 11.

Mary Leahy to Jeffrey W. Martin, Residence at 1416 Peachtree Lane, $280,000, Sept. 11.

RD Wagner Venture III LLC to Lorenzo Cruz Serrato and Samantha Patterson, Residence at 1413 Peachtree Lane, $210,000, Sept. 6.

Noreen J. Sullivan to Nicholas D. Jones and Susan Jones, Residence at 1020 Glenview Ave., $180,000, Sept. 30.

Nancy E. Hanik to Anthony Mario and Pina Romeo, Residence at 17308 Winnipeg Circle, $400,000, Sept. 30.

Will County Sheriff to Jose M. Garcia, Residence at 1037 E. Seventh St., $278,000, Aug. 20.

Recio Trust to Michael A. Gordin, Residence at 16860 South Ivy Lane 118-1, $275,000, Oct. 2.

Mark Nelson to Maria S. Huerta, Residence at 17507 Woodbrook Lane, $245,000, Sept. 25.

Ryan Johnson to Eric and Iwona Kelly, Residence at 15133 W. Long Meadow Court, $360,000, Oct. 1.

Kendall Partners Limited to Michael Ward and Jillian Caputo, Residence at 16307 S. Canterbury Way, $510,000, Oct. 8.

Mark A. Vaughn, Jr. to Zachary M. Weert, Residence at 1629 Sisson St., $250,000, Sept. 10.

William J. Niesman to Stephen G. Gatses and Barbara M. Koleske, Residence at 1206 Illini Drive, $360,000, Sept. 27.

Mateusz M. Giza to Tiffany Cannell, Residence at 103 Macgregor Road, $250,000, Sept. 27.

Misialek Family Trust to Christi Goldston, Residence at 17100 Mead St., $338,500, Sept. 13.

Manhattan

Elizabeth Bobak to Jake and Samantha Zielinski, Residence at 15054 W. Quincy Circle, $285,000, Sept. 19.

Roger C. Wischover Jr to Roger D. Bradley, Residence at 24889 S. Foxford Drive, $350,000, Oct. 8.

Upward America Southeast REIT to Amber M. and Alison N. Vanderbent, Residence at 15034 W. Quincy Circle, $275,000, Sept. 30.

Alexandria R. Lach to Richard J. Warehime, Jr. and Courtney M. Warehime, Residence at 221 Brian Court, $420,000, Sept. 27.

Tracy D. Gonzalez to Jacqueline D. Soukup Donaldson, Residence at 160 Marion St., $217,000, Sept. 27.

Thomas Spoto to Michael Burns and Renee Elosh, Residence at 24736 S. McCormick Way, $287,000, Sept. 25.

Donald Losso to Lukas K. Gonda, Residence at 225 E. Prairie St., $210,000, Oct. 11.

Roger Seaborg to Gina Busca, Residence at 25248 Colligan St., $270,000, Sept. 30.

Kelly A. Crimmins to Brian V. Leonard, Sr., Residence at 16353 Celtic Circle, $440,000, Oct. 4.

D.R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Mauricio Madjouranis Plata and Shelly Jean Madjouranis Clumper, Residence at 25961 Cardiff Way, $449,990, Oct. 9.

Minooka

Michael Dant to Karlie Hauert, Residence at 23610 S. Ford Road, $117,000, Sept. 25.

Mokena

Donna M. Carter to Alexander and Nicholas Martin, Residence at 10531 Willow Ave., $400,000, Oct. 4.

Robert Gray to Maria Jokabeth Ramirez Araiza, Residence at 10402 W. La Porte Road, $790,000, Aug. 16.

First Bank of Manhattan Trustee to Christopher L. Briden and Anna Briden, Residence at 12541 Surrey Court, $941,600, Oct. 1.

Mark M. Karaskiewicz to Michael and Melissa Supak, Residence at 11930 Queens Court, $555,000, Sept. 10.

Kuehl Joint Trust to Esteban and Lenney Rodriguez, Residence at 10604 Connemara Court, $485,000, Sept. 2.

Nathan P. Pasbrig to Amado and Yolanda Rangel, Residence at 19641 Scarth Lane, $465,000, Oct. 2.

Rex A. Webb to Leilami Mattuis, Residence at 20116 Scott St., $445,000, Oct. 2.

Brooke Werner to Jessica Wisneski, Residence at 19520 116th Ave. A, $195,000, Oct. 7.

Larry Edward Dinsmore to Matthew and Kimberly Devries, Residence at 19403 Tramore Lane, $375,000, Sept. 11.

Abigail C. Rivas to Alyssa Casper, Residence at 19398 Wolf Road 11, $150,000, Sept. 20.

Sticklen Trust to Garrett and Angela Leffelman, Residence at 20937 Wolf Road, $1.6 million, Sept. 30.

New Lenox

Kelly L. Thompson to Jennifer L. Pryor, Residence at 1906 Illini Drive, $380,000, Sept. 24.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Matthew J. Prusak and Amanda E. Prusak, Residence at 1642 Kathleen Road, $460,900, Aug. 23.

Flaherty Builders Inc. to John and Dana Porcaro, Residence at 1805 Rose Drive, $669,000, Oct. 1.

Brent M. Kulikowski to Alex J. Umland and Katie Umland, Residence at 1832 Brogan Drive, $660,000, Sept. 27.

Flaherty Builders Inc. to Robert and Denise Utter, Residence at 1878 Santo Drive, $821,192, Oct. 10.

Richard A. Carlson to John W. Doyle III and Lisa A. Wenzlaff, Residence at 1137 North Cooper St., $815,500, Oct. 7.

Lantech Inc. to Andrew Ramus and Lindsay Armon, Residence at 12932 W. Carrington Court, $225,000, Oct. 7.

Marquette Bank Trustee to Brandon P. Marren and Ellese Marren, Residence at 2276 Runway Drive, $558,453, Oct. 3.

Kenneth A. Ullrich to Daniel R. Oshea, Residence at 113 Gum St., $319,000, Sept. 3.

Darrel Smith to Bryan Zabala Torres, Residence at 2001 Oakview Court, $495,000, Oct. 2.

Prairie Ridge North LLC to Mark M. Seper and Susan Marie Seper, Residence at 15960 Prairie View Court, $746,111, Oct. 1.

Camelot Homes Inc. to Timothy and Lisa Quinn, Residence at 1002 Kinley Drive, $636,058, Oct. 9.

Eric Fox to James and Mary Marron, Residence at 1007 Schoolgate Road, $340,000, Sept. 23.

Dana Gonzalez to Richard T. Criscione and Brianna J. Costin, Residence at 151 Fir St., $380,000, Sept. 20.

Michael J. Boyle Jr to Nicholas Kozak and Justyna Lepkowska, Residence at 1413 Corrie Lane, $323,000, Sept. 30.

Plainfield

Brendan Heffernan to Alexandru and Ana Guzunov, Residence at 24965 Brett St., $511,000, Sept. 19.

Lisa Hardiman Pratt to Sari M. Algharabeh and Emra Algharabeh, Residence at 24833 Madison St., $465,000, Sept. 13.

Gregg Mallett to Matthew Higham and Isabel Lukens Higham, Residence at 11335 S. Marathon Lane, $480,000, Sept. 20.

Prabakar Mathiyalagan to Charles and Tracy L. Gibbs, Residence at 25321 Knoll Road, $490,000, Aug. 26.

24027 Hazelcrest LLC to Mohammed Khaleeluddin and Arshiya Khaleeluddin, Residence at 24023 W. Hazelcrest Drive, $625,000, Aug. 8.

Lawrence V. Jenkins to Joel Godinez, Residence at 11821 S. Ford Court, $265,000, Sept. 25.

Kathleen M. Klima to Judy Luckhart, Residence at 11917 Winterberry Lane, $475,000, Sept. 24.

Ivan Milivojevic to Steven M. Randazzo and Karyn Stephens Randazzo, Residence at 10125 S. Mandel St., $235,000, Sept. 26.

24023 Hazelcrest LLC to Mohammed and Arshiya Khaleeluddin, Residence at 24027 W. Hazelcrest Drive, $625,000, Aug. 8.

D.R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Stephanie Renee Bruzek and William A. Bruzek, Jr., Residence at 14742 S. Starflower Circle, $474,990, Oct. 11.

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Esequiel Iracheta, Jr. and Paulina W. Iracheta, Residence at 16108 S. Dana Drive, $616,226, Oct. 11.

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Derrick Antwi Boateng and Donna Sekyeraa Ameyaw, Residence at 16107 S. Dana Drive, $544,900, Oct. 8.

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Parul Agarwal, Residence at 16117 S. Dana Drive, $575,000, Oct. 10.

Terrence P. Martin to Timothy J. Kennedy and Kimberly Kennedy, Residence at 15937 Hometown Drive, $590,000, Sept. 6.

Raymond A. Carucci to Charles and Brenda Hamby, Residence at 13813 S. Hickory Lane, $365,000, Sept. 30.

Timothy D. Theobald to Kelli L. Nicholson, Residence at 16224 S. George Court, $425,000, Oct. 9.

Ulugbek Kholmuradov to Patricia Alejandra Salazar, Residence at 24006 W. Hazelcrest Drive, $290,000, Sept. 18.

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Kishore Lankipalli and Mounika Pachara, Residence at 16111 S. Dana Drive, $589,900, Oct. 7.

Mark R. Thibault to Ann R. Roth, Residence at 21026 W. Snowberry Lane, $358,500, Sept. 17.

Sonia D. Salazar to Kevin Bessell and Dimitra Bessell, Residence at 14124 Faulkner Court, $285,000, Sept. 27.

Prime Square LLC to Arnav J. Eidnani and Varsha Eidnani, Residence at 14120 Faulkner Court, $270,000, Aug. 27.

Kimberly C. Holmes to Mesgana Leyesus Lewis and Darien Keith Lewis, Residence at 12758 Skyline Drive, $635,000, Sept. 18.

Sergio S. Ayala to Johnny C. Ulmilla Jr. and Rennee Joanna Ulmilla, Residence at 2213 Gray Hawk Drive, $355,000, Oct. 1.

Abbott Trust to Steven and Becky Madawick, Residence at 13925 S. Tamarack Drive, $428,000, Oct. 2.

Sandra R. Guzik to James Anthony Szarley and Geralyn M. Szarley, Residence at 13819 S. Mandarin Court, $255,000, Sept. 12.

Lawrence Jaros to Donald Ulfig, Residence at 13358 S. Columbine Circle, $415,000, Oct. 2.

Katherine M. Sieraski to Ap Homes LLC, Residence at 16509 S. Wilson Lane, $585,276, Sept. 25.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Varun Khurana and Swosti Tripathy, Residence at 12941 S. Mason Lane, $688,680, Oct. 4.

Jennifer A. Prena to Isaac Labib, Residence at 2203 Portside Lakes Court, $320,000, Sept. 18.

Paul C. King Jr. to Jeffrey Slota and Mary Ann Slota, Residence at 23556 W. Matthews St., $415,000, Oct. 1.

Rosalinda Bugarin to Justin Bernal and Melanie Lesa, Residence at 2302 Maple Ridge Drive, $459,900, Oct. 4.

Brian J. Zloch to Bohdan and Yuliia Ivashchenko, Residence at 22960 Birch Court, $331,000, Oct. 3.

Romeoville

Matthew A. Groth to Francisco Macias Torres, Residence at 19148 Jacquie Ave., $260,000, Sept. 19.

Hashim S. Imam to Elsa Manso Sanchez, Residence at 193 Mountain Laurel Court, $244,000, Oct. 4.

Chang Trust to Ty N. Lao and Theodore Lao, Residence at 1962 W. Cobblestone Road, $235,000, Sept. 16.

Nathan Cooper to Mykola Havryliuk, Residence at 217 S. Oak Creek Lane, $270,000, Sept. 24.

Anna Lucilie Wilkins to Terry Giles, Residence at 202 Belmont Drive, $295,000, Oct. 3.

Webster Trust to David R. and Christine M. Venn, Residence at 1491 W. Flint Lane, $380,000, Sept. 16.

Shorewood

Ronald W. Wright to Melissa and Andrew Urbancic, Residence at 19001 S. Appaloosa Lane, $619,900, Sept. 26.

Lorraine A. Bolduc Estate to Judith Tomasino, Residence at 1613 Vantage Drive, $275,000, Sept. 20.

Mauricio Herrera to David Brooker, Jr., Residence at 1739 Fieldstone Drive S, $280,000, Sept. 16.

Mario Cecconi to Renee Cihlar, Residence at 209 Oak Drive, $400,000, Sept. 26.

Raymond E. Huskey to Daniela M. Alejo Valdez and Jose R. Alejo, Residence at 1609 Wintercrest Lane, $430,000, Sept. 5.

Wilmington

Dan Dupree to Kent Van Duyne, Residence at 198 Tummy Tooth Lane, $55,000, Sept. 26.

David Childs to Ronald and Carin Novak, Residence at 205 Fossil Cove Lane, $152,000, Sept. 30.

Michelle Palaro to Caitlin Keefe and Patrick Burke, Residence at 22551 W. Illinois Route 113, $640,000, Sept. 24.

Courtney Urban to Ronald Kirk Allen, Residence at 20743 W. Illinois Route 102, $140,000, Sept. 16.

