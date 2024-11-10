The ‘Drew Barrymore Show’ to feature Shorewood man on Monday

Brats, Bourbon, and Beer board and committee members present a $25,000 check to Jenn Hillery and Tom Bolek of VIP Service Dogs Fund with service dog trainee Walnut. (Photo provided by Tom Grotovosky)

Tom Bolek and his wife Barb Bolek of Shorewood are volunteers with VIP Service Dog Foundation and currently raising their 13th puppy.

At 2 p.m. Monday, Tom Bolek will appear on “The Drew Barrymore Show” with a veteran and support dog to discuss the foundation.

The VIP Service Dog Foundation is “a 501c(3) non-profit charity organization who trains and places service, skilled companion and emotional support dogs to developmentally differently abled, physically differently abled individuals,” according to the foundation website. “Our dogs assist differently- abled individuals with everyday activities.”

All dogs are placed in Illinois, the Chicago metro area only, according to the website.

The 2024 Brats, Bourbon and Brews, held in October, raised funds for the VIP Service Dog Foundation and the the Joliet Police Department Battle Buddy program.

For more information, visit vipservicedogfoundation.com.