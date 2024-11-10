14 events in Will County celebrating Veterans Day 2024

Numerous communities in Will County will host events celebrating Veterans Day on Monday, and Frankfort Township will host a luncheon for veterans on Wednesday.
The Will County Executive’s Office provided the following list of Veterans Day events set for Monday and Wednesday:
Plainfield
Fourth Annual Veterans Day AF! Pinning and Party, AllenForce
When: 6:30 p.m. Monday
Where: Sovereign Tap, 24216 W. Lockport St., Plainfield
Veterans Day Dinner, Plainfield Moose Lodge 2491
When: 5 p.m. Monday
Where: Plainfield Moose Lodge 2491, 16310 S. Lincoln Highway, Suite 100, Plainfield
Crest Hill
Veterans Salute – The Bygone Gals
When: Noon, Monday
Where: Prairie Bluff Golf Club Banquet Room, 19433 Renwick Road, Crest Hill
Romeoville
Annual Veterans Day Service, Village of Romeoville
When: 9 a.m., Monday
Where: Romeoville Recreation Center, 900 W. Romeo Road, Romeoville
Bolingbrook
Veterans Day Ceremony, Village of Bolingbrook
When: 11 a.m. Monday
Where: Veterans Memorial at Village Hall, 375 Briarcliff Road, Bolingbrook
New Lenox
Veterans Day Ceremony: Village of New Lenox, VFW Post 9545, American Legion Post 1977
When: 11 a.m., Monday
Where: New Lenox Village Commons Veterans Memorial, 1 Veterans Parkway, New Lenox. In case of inclement weather, the event will move to New Lenox Village Hall at the same address.
Frankfort
Veterans Day Assembly, Frankfort School District 157-C
When: 10:30 a.m., Monday
Where: Frankfort School District 157-C building, 10482 W. Nebraska St., Frankfort
Veterans Day Luncheon, Frankfort Township
When: Noon, Wednesday
Where: Frankfort Township building, 11000 W. Lincoln Highway, Frankfort
Mokena
Veterans Day Remembrance, William Martin VFW Post 725
When: 11 a.m. Monday
Where: Pioneer Cemetery, Wolf Road and Denny Avenue, Mokena
Manhattan
Veterans Day Dinner, Manhattan American Legion Post 935
When: 4 p.m., Monday
Where: Manhattan Township Hall, 230 Wabash St., Manhattan
Minooka
Veterans Day Breakfast & Assembly, Minooka Community High School
When: 8 to 8:45 a.m., Monday for breakfast, 8:51 to 9:41 a.m. for assembly
Where: South Campus, Minooka Community High School, 26655 W. Eames St., Channahon
When: 10:18 to 11:08 a.m., Monday, for assembly
Where: Central Campus, Minooka Community High School, 301 S. Wabena Ave., Minooka
Elwood
Veterans Day Assembly, Elwood School District 203
When: 9 a.m., Monday
Where: Elwood School, 409 N. Chicago Ave., Elwood
Peotone
Veterans Day Celebration, Peotone High School
When: 9:45 a.m. Monday
Where: Peotone High School Gymnasium, 605 W. North St., Peotone
Veterans Day Event: Village of Peotone, Peotone American Legion Post 392
When: 3 p.m., Monday
Where: Peotone American Legion Post 392, 109 E. North St., Peotone