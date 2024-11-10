14 events in Will County celebrating Veterans Day 2024

A veteran with the Veterans Day Honor Guard rolls up a United States Coast Guard flag during a previous Veterans Day Ceremony at the Will County Courthouse in Joliet. Shaw Local News Network file photo (Eric Ginnard)

Numerous communities in Will County will host events celebrating Veterans Day on Monday, and Frankfort Township will host a luncheon for veterans on Wednesday.

The Will County Executive’s Office provided the following list of Veterans Day events set for Monday and Wednesday:

Plainfield

Fourth Annual Veterans Day AF! Pinning and Party, AllenForce

When: 6:30 p.m. Monday

Where: Sovereign Tap, 24216 W. Lockport St., Plainfield

Veterans Day Dinner, Plainfield Moose Lodge 2491

When: 5 p.m. Monday

Where: Plainfield Moose Lodge 2491, 16310 S. Lincoln Highway, Suite 100, Plainfield

Crest Hill

Veterans Salute – The Bygone Gals

When: Noon, Monday

Where: Prairie Bluff Golf Club Banquet Room, 19433 Renwick Road, Crest Hill

Romeoville

Annual Veterans Day Service, Village of Romeoville

When: 9 a.m., Monday

Where: Romeoville Recreation Center, 900 W. Romeo Road, Romeoville

Bolingbrook

Veterans Day Ceremony, Village of Bolingbrook

When: 11 a.m. Monday

Where: Veterans Memorial at Village Hall, 375 Briarcliff Road, Bolingbrook

New Lenox

Veterans Day Ceremony: Village of New Lenox, VFW Post 9545, American Legion Post 1977

When: 11 a.m., Monday

Where: New Lenox Village Commons Veterans Memorial, 1 Veterans Parkway, New Lenox. In case of inclement weather, the event will move to New Lenox Village Hall at the same address.

Frankfort

Veterans Day Assembly, Frankfort School District 157-C

When: 10:30 a.m., Monday

Where: Frankfort School District 157-C building, 10482 W. Nebraska St., Frankfort

Veterans Day Luncheon, Frankfort Township

When: Noon, Wednesday

Where: Frankfort Township building, 11000 W. Lincoln Highway, Frankfort

Mokena

Veterans Day Remembrance, William Martin VFW Post 725

When: 11 a.m. Monday

Where: Pioneer Cemetery, Wolf Road and Denny Avenue, Mokena

Manhattan

Veterans Day Dinner, Manhattan American Legion Post 935

When: 4 p.m., Monday

Where: Manhattan Township Hall, 230 Wabash St., Manhattan

Minooka

Veterans Day Breakfast & Assembly, Minooka Community High School

When: 8 to 8:45 a.m., Monday for breakfast, 8:51 to 9:41 a.m. for assembly

Where: South Campus, Minooka Community High School, 26655 W. Eames St., Channahon

When: 10:18 to 11:08 a.m., Monday, for assembly

Where: Central Campus, Minooka Community High School, 301 S. Wabena Ave., Minooka

Elwood

Veterans Day Assembly, Elwood School District 203

When: 9 a.m., Monday

Where: Elwood School, 409 N. Chicago Ave., Elwood

Peotone

Veterans Day Celebration, Peotone High School

When: 9:45 a.m. Monday

Where: Peotone High School Gymnasium, 605 W. North St., Peotone

Veterans Day Event: Village of Peotone, Peotone American Legion Post 392

When: 3 p.m., Monday

Where: Peotone American Legion Post 392, 109 E. North St., Peotone