Shorewood hybrid battery business moving location

The Village of Shorewood recently issued two new business licenses.

Alpha Athletics, located at 125 Capista Drive in Shorewood, will provide personal graining and group fitness programs.

Best Hybrid Batteries, located at 18600 Rt. 59 Unit B1, Shorewood, is moving to 18600 Rt. 59 Unit B5 after a fire damaged its previous unit, according to the village of Shorewood.

Best Hybrid Batteries offers an “extensive selection of hybrid batteries covering every major hybrid vehicle on the road today,” according to its website. Services include hybrid battery replacement, reconditioning and repair services, according to its website.

For more information about Best Hybrid Batteries, call 708-669-9402 or visit besthybridbatteries.com.

