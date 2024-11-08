Ollie’s Bargain Outlet store coming to Lockport

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will be taking over the space vacated by Big Lots in Lockport. (Judy Harvey)

Big Lots closed its locations in Lockport and Crest Hill earlier this year as part of a bankruptcy filing, but Ollie’s has announced plans to assume some of the discount retailer’s leases.

According to Lockport Director of Community and Economic Development Lance Thies, the city was notified in late September of the possibility of the store changing hands, but did not have confirmation until late October, when the development owners, Gator Investments, were officially notified by the bankruptcy court.

Signage has gone up in Lockport indicating the new tenants will be moving in soon, though an exact date has not been announced.

