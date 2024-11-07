More anti-NorthPoint voices put on Joliet Plan Commission

Fomer Joliet Councilman Michael Turk, who chose not to run for reelection in 2021, has been appointed to the city's Plan Commission. (Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)

Former City Council member Michael Turk and the Rev. Wendell Martin, both of whom have been voices against the controversial NorthPoint warehouse development, have joined the Joliet Plan Commission.

The City Council on Monday approved the appointments made by Mayor Terry D’Arcy.

D’Arcy said the appointments are not connected to the NorthPoint project, which was approved before he became mayor.

“I’m appointing people who I want to do their homework and make the best decisions for the city,” D’Arcy said. “I don’t think this has anything to do with NorthPoint.”

The appointments, however, do continue a trend of putting people on the Plan Commission more likely to question warehouse projects than a commission that has been loaded with commissioners with connections to the construction industry and building trades unions.

The commission reviews development plans and makes recommendations to the City Council

D’Arcy in 2023 appointed Dominc Orlando to the board.

Dominic Orlando at a City Council meeting in 2021 spoke against the NorrthPoint Development project after he was removed from the city's Plan Commission. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Former Mayor Bob O’Dekirk removed Orlando from the board in 2019 after his term expired.

Orlando later said he believed he was removed because he “asked too many questions.”

Besides asking questions of developers, Orlando would visit areas surrounding warehouse projects awaiting a vote by the commission and talk with neighbors. After being removed from the commission, Orlando joined residents who voiced opposition to the NorthPoint project.

“I’m looking for people who are diligent so we make the best decisions for the city,” D’Arcy said.

Turk, a council member for 34 years who opted not to run for reelection in 2021, said D’Arcy did not discuss NorthPoint or any other planning issues when before appointing him.

“He said just come in with an open mind and vote what you think is best,” Turk said. “I said that’s what I’ve always done. He said he knew that.”

While Turk was a no vote on the NorthPoint project, he approved other warehouse projects and was generally supportive of development proposals during his years on the council.

“I would keep an open mind on anything that comes before the Plan Commission,” he said.

The Rev. Wendell Martin seen at meeting where he joined other Joliet-area psators to speak against the NorthPoint project in Joliet. (Eric Ginnard)

Martin does not have previous experience in city government but did join other Joliet-area pastors in voicing objections the NorthPoint project in 2020.

He is pastor of Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, which is located along Briggs Street in an area where residents have become increasingly vocal about the number of trucks moving through the area because of warehouse development.

Martin could not be reached for comment on Thursday.

Martin and Turk replace commission Chairman John Dillon and member Marc Rousenelos.

Both Dillon and Rousenelos were serving in terms that expired in October. Five other members are serving on the Plan Commission in terms that ended in October, meaning more replacements are likely to come.