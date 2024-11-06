Will County incumbents Blackburn, Stukel lead races for auditor, recorder

The Will County Seal on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Will County Office Building in Joliet, Ill. (Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)

Unofficial vote totals show Democratic incumbent Kevin ‘Duffy’ Blackburn is leading in the race for Will County Auditor over Republican challenger James Robert Buiter.

With 100% of the vote reporting, Blackburn is leading Buiter, 50% to 49%, 155,358 votes to 149,895.

Blackburn of Joliet has served as county auditor since 2008, while Buiter currently serves as the Crete Township Clerk.

In the race for Will County Recorder of Deeds, incumbent Democrat Karen Stukel leads with 52% of the votes compared to 47% for Republican Raquel Mitchell of Bolingbrook.

Stukel of Channahon garnered 161, 461 of the votes compare to Mitchell’s 145,750.