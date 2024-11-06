Summers leads Enright in Will County Coroner race

Unofficial vote totals on Tuesday night show incumbent Laurie Summers leading Robert Enright in the race for the Will County Coroner’s Office.

With about 25% of precincts reporting, Summers has 101,666 votes and Enright has 85,647 votes, according to election data from the Will County Clerk’s Office.

Democrats have controlled the coroner’s office for 36 years.

Enright, a funeral director, is seeking to make the coroner’s office more transparent and more accessible for funeral homes. Summers is seeking to continue growing the capabilities of the coroner’s office and address the underlying conditions of drug-related deaths.

Summers has counted last year’s opening of the new Will County Coroner building in Joliet as one of her biggest accomplishments.

Enright said he wants to make sure “all employees are treated the way they should be treated, especially if they are contracted union members.”