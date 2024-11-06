Democratic incumbent Kelly leading in U.S. House District 2, Jackson in tight race in District 1

Incumbent Democrats Johnathon Jackson and Robin Kelly are bidding for another term in Congress Tuesday night.

Kelly, who has served in Congress since 2012, is from south suburban Cook County. She is challenged by Republican Ashley Ramos from Clifton in Iroquois, who has a background in healthcare and then worked for an insurance company before working as an e-commerce specialist.

Kelly has a comfortable lead in Cook and Will counties, with 90% and 70% of the precincts reporting, respectively, as of 8:55 p.m. She was up 83% to 13% over Ramos in Cook County and had a 56% to 43% lead in Will County. Ramos was up 11 points in Kankakee County with 81 percent of precincts in.

Jackson, who represents Illinois’ 1st Congressional District that covers portions of Cook, Kankakee and Will counties, was first elected in 2022, filling the seat long held by fellow Chicago Democrat Bobby Rush. Jackson’s opponent is Republican Lewis Marcus from Matteson in suburban Cook County, who was running for his first elected office.

With 86% of precincts reporting in Cook County, Jackson held a 15 point lead over Lewis, getting 57% of the vote. However, Lewis is ahead of in Kankakee County with 50 percent of the votes in, leading 60% to 39%. Lewis was leading by the same margin in Will County with 24% of the precincts in.