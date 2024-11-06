Austen Szurgot’s goal with 1:12 left sends Hinsdale Central to state with 2-1 win over Lockport

Hinsdale Central’s Austen Szurgot (18) and the rest of the team celebrates their 2-1 win over Lockport in the Class 3A Morton Supersectional on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024 in Cicero. (Gary Middendorf)

BERWYN – The forecast called for a long Tuesday night filled with uncertainty. The race was neck and neck most of the time and it was nearly impossible to tell who would pull out ahead and be declared the winner. All those watching braced themselves for the result.

Oh, no, not the Presidential Election, the supersectional boys soccer game between Lockport and Hinsdale Central.

Sure, the stakes may not be as high as a national election, but the matchup was just as intense. Both the Porters and the Red Devils made strong efforts on a windy night filled with heavy rain. But only one could advance to the Class 3A state tournament.

In the end, it came down to one shot, one opportunity. With the pressure mounted, Hinsdale Central’s Austen Szurgot did what true leaders do and made a play.

With the game tied and 1:12 left on the clock, Szurgot scored the game-winning goal in front of the Lockport net to give Hinsdale Central the 2-1 victory at the Class 3A Morton Supersectional and send the Red Devils to state.

“We were just in desperation mode for a goal,” Szurgot said. “We knew we had it in us to win. Luckily we had a cross to put me in a beautiful position, I tucked it away and it was the best moment of my life.”

Everything was even on the scoreboard until 8:20 remained in the first half. That was when Lockport’s Kacper Sikon took a free kick, sending the ball right in front of the Red Devils net. Sebastian Gryglak took it from there as he headed the ball into the back of the net to put the Porters up 1-0.

The Red Devils managed two shots on goal in the final minute of the first half, but keeper Matas Odinas managed a pair of impressive saves to keep the sheet clean entering halftime.

The Porters were dealt a blow just one minute into the second half as standout Ismael Gomez was helped off the field due to an injury. Gomez scored two of Lockport’s three goals against Lincoln-Way East in the sectional championship on Saturday and his loss put the offense in a bind.

While Lockport was mostly on the defensive end of things, the Porters still managed as many shot attempts as the Red Devils through the first 10 minutes of the second half. It was in the 50th minute that Gomez returned to the field and gave the Porters a clear boost on the offensive end.

Still, Central created more chances than the Porters, including a few wild sequences in front of the net that had Odinas giving his all in the net to prevent a tie. Eventually, though, the Red Devils broke through as Kostas Zamalaitis scored from distance in the 63rd minute to even things up.

Lockport’s Aleko Kolliniatis works the ball against Hinsdale Central’s Braden Tingler in the Class 3A Morton Supersectional on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024 in Cicero. (Gary Middendorf)

The Hinsdale Central pressure remained relentless the rest of the game as the Red Devils dominated possession and chances created. The defense nearly did enough to force overtime, but Szurgot ended any chance of that with 1:12 left in the game.

This is the second time in three years Lockport (17-5-1) has advanced to the supersectional round after never having advanced that far in program history. The Porters graduate nine seniors, but many key pieces will be back next year which has coach Chris Beal feeling good.

“I want to thank the seniors for being so much fun to be around every day,” Beal said. “They work so hard and are great kids with great character. They’ve given so much to the program. If you look to the future, we are bringing back a very solid group and it’s very exciting.”

As for the Red Devils (15-8-1), it was a surreal feeling just advancing this far after a 1-6-1 start to the season. Now, the goal is to win the program’s third state title in program history and first in a decade. Coach Michael Wiggins said they don’t plan on changing much from a successful formula.

Tuesday night, though, the teary-eyed Wiggins was mostly focused on celebrating his players and all that they’ve accomplished.

“There’s no quit in this group,” Wiggins said. “For us to start the season 1-6-1 and get where we are now is a credit to these guys. It’s fun to see. ...We’ve had a couple of guys make it to the final eight and for them to get to experience the final four is going to be great. It’ll be special for sure.”