Will County sees ‘robust’ voter turnout on Election Day

A person goes to vote at the American Legion Post 1080 in Joliet on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

Despite the option of early voting, turnout at the Will County polls on Tuesday for on Election Day was “robust.” according to Will County Clerk Charles B. Pelkie Jr.

“We’ve already had 100,000 voters cast ballots so far today and we’re about halfway through the day at this point,” he said. “I think that if early voting was any indication, I think it’s going to remain steady – if not busier – as they day goes on.”

Pelkie said approximately 27% of registered voters voted early, which is approximately 120,000 of 441,000 voters.

Many voters on Tuesday stressed significance of voting and exercising that right to vote.

“It’s important because you have a choice,” said Debbie Latham of Plainfield. “You have the ability to have a choice.”

Plainfield Central High School hosted voters on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

Both Jon Windle, 44, of Joliet, and Nancy Kveton of Plainfield said they voted because it was their “civic duty.”

Other voters were more issue-driven. For instance, Josh Wilson, 39, Plainfield, said he voted in support women’s rights.

“I feel like one party doesn’t believe in it,” Wilson said. “I’m here to support women. I’m just here to have my voice heard.”

Other voters on Tuesday are considering early voting for the next election to insure they actually do vote.

Paul Rickert, 72, Plainfield, said he votes in elections “almost every time” unless he had an unavoidable conflict.

Rickert said voting by mail would eliminate any potential scheduling conflicts.

“You have to pick the right people to be in the positions,” he said.

A person heads into the Village of Plainfield to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

Grant Reece, 71, of Plainfield, said he participated in early voting and came out to the precinct location on Tuesday to take care of unrelated business.

“I vote in every election,” Reece said. “There’s a lot of local politics for people to vote on, senators, the Congress.”

Kendra Landfair of Joliet said she’s very invested in local elections and the community. She said she feels she can help to change things locally through voting.

“I’m very invested in the Joliet community and getting good people into office who align with values,” Landfair said.

What Will County voters saw on the ballots

In addition to three state of Illinois advisory referenda, a number of offices were up for election.

Federal

• President and vice president of the United States

• Representatives in Congress

General Assembly

• State senators

• State representatives

Local

• Sanitary district commissioners/Trustees (East Joliet & Lockport Heights)

Will County

• Circuit Clerk

• Chief Executive Officer

• County Clerk

• Recorder of Deeds

• State’s Attorney

• Auditor

• Coroner

• County Board Members

Judges (Additional Judgeships if required)

• Appellate Court Judges, Vacancies will be filled

• Circuit Court Judges, Vacancies will be filled

• Resident Circuit Court Judges, Vacancies will be filled

• Subcircuit Judges, Vacancies will be filled

• Judicial Retention