Channahon man allegedly intended to place bomb in candy bowl on Halloween

A Channahon man charged with attempted possession of a pipe bomb allegedly told police that he intended to place it in a bowl of candy for children “as it was Halloween,” according to prosecutors.

On Friday, Will County Judge Chrystel Galvin denied the pretrial release of Bill Fossett, 37, of Channahon after finding his release would post a danger to the public and no conditions could mitigate that danger, court records show.

Fossett has been charged with the Oct. 31 offenses of attempted possession of explosives, attempted unlawful use of a weapon, possession of ammunition without a license and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Assistant State’s Attorney Brian Burkhardt petitioned to deny Fossett’s release from jail.

Between Oct. 16 and Oct. 30, officers were sent to Fossett’s residence in Channahon regarding his allegations that youths were trespassing inside of his residence, hiding inside his home and were “communicating through clicking,” according to Burkhardt’s petition.

Officers were not able to corroborate Fossett’s claims but they did discover “multiple handgun magazines” at his home even though he does not possession a valid firearm owner’s identification card, Burkhardt’s petition said.

On Oct. 31, officers executed a search warrant at Fossett’s residence and found what looked like an explosive device, Burkhardt’s petition said. The Illinois State Police bomb squad was called to the scene.

As Fossett was taken to the Channahon Police Dpearmtnet, he allegedly said, “You guys are arresting me for the pipe bomb cause kids were scaring me,” Burkhardt’s petition said.

After Fossett was read his Miranda’s rights, he allegedly said that he “intended to place the device in a bowl of candy for approaching children, as it was Halloween,” Burkhardt’s petition said.

An Illinois State Police examination of the bomb revealed that it was empty but a jar of nails was located directly next to the device, Burkhardt’s petition said.

Officers recovered about 200 rounds of ammunition from Fossett’s house and 2.2 grams of a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, Burkhardt’s petition said.