We Rock the Spectrum in Shorewood a gym for kids of all abilities

Michael plays on the zip line at We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024 in Shorewood. (Gary Middendorf)

The owners of a Shorewood gym franchise for children of all abilities also wants to be a resource for the community.

Amy Allen, co-owner of We Rock the Spectrum-Shorewood, said she and her husband Jim Allen started the process of becoming a franchise and looking for the right space at the end of May, and they opened at the end of August, which was the Plainfield couple’s goal.

We Rock the Spectrum-Shorewood provides a “safe, nurturing and fun environment to foster learning, exploration and safe sensory experiences,” according to its website.

Amy especially loves the openness of the gym space.

“You can see your kids and know they are safe here, especially special-needs kiddos; you can see them,” Amy said. “Some of those trampoline parks have those different rooms where you can’t see your kid.”

We Rock the Spectrum kid’s gym owner Amy Allen (left) poses for a photo with her daughter Payton on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, in Shorewood. (Gary Middendorf)

Daughter inspired the concept

The Allens’ youngest daughter Payton was their inspiration and motivation in opening We Rock the Spectrum-Shorewood, Amy said.

Payton, the youngest of the Allens’ four children, was diagnosed with autism when she was 2½ years old and is now in the transition program in her school district.

“She didn’t talk until she was 4,” Amy said. “I wish [We Rock the Spectrum] had been around when she was younger.”

Amy, who ran an in-home day care for nine years, returned to school to become a physical therapist assistant and currently works with children in early intervention, she said. That’s how she learned that parents “had no place to take their kids” for gym play.

“I could not stop thinking about it,” Amy said. “I knew in my gut and in my heart this is what I was meant to do. It was scary, yes. But I love it. I just love all the laughter here.”

Kids play at We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, in Shorewood. (Gary Middendorf)

So Amy talked to the We Rock the Spectrum franchise owner and decided this was her calling. She then looked for spaces, applied for special-use permits and taught herself social media marketing.

The space that now houses We Rock the Spectrum-Shorewood had been vacant for eight years.

“It was waiting for me, apparently,” Amy said.

Over time, she wants to expand We Rock the Spectrum services, such as starting a teen group and offering art lessons that Payton would help teach.

“It’s not just open play and birthday parties,” she said. “I can do whatever the community needs. I want to be a resource.”

We Rock the Spectrum provides a safe space for kids to play and a sensory learning experience in Shorewood. (Gary Middendorf)

Amy said she’s hoping to offer informational sessions for parents whose children are entering school or received new diagnoses, to explain transition programs and limited guardianships, and to provide yoga classes. She’s even looking for someone skilled in giving haircuts to special-needs children.

“We just had our first special-needs parents group meeting and had a big turnout,” she said. “We had 20 families who came out.”

Special-needs moms group

Shanon Vanoskey of Plainfield, who said her 18-month-old son has taken physical therapy from Amy since he was 6 months old, started the support group because she knew firsthand of the need for one.

Vanoskey said that when her 9-year-old son, who has attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, was younger, she struggled to find playdates where both she and her son were accepted and not judged.

“My son stuck out sometimes,” she said. “And it was just tough sometimes to make mom friends who understood.”

Vanoskey is currently alternating the monthly support meetings between the first Sunday and first Tuesday of the month but is hoping to transition into biweekly meetings.

She also started a private Facebook group for the WRS-Shorewood special-needs moms group.

Moms can attend alone or bring their children of any ability for open play at $5 a child, Vanoskey said.

“We hope to make everyone feel comfortable so no one feels left out,” she said.

Kids play at We Rock the Spectrum on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, in Shorewood. (Gary Middendorf)

That sentiment sums up Amy’s overall goal for We Rock the Spectrum-Shorewood.

“We just want a space where the kids can all play,” Amy said. “Everybody can get to know each other. Parents can talk to teach other about their ideas and resources and the best dentists, that kind of stuff.”

We Rock the Spectrum-Shorewood is located at 343 Vertin Blvd. in Shorewood.

For information, call 779-875-7919 or visit werockthespectrumshorewood.com.

Sensory equipment at the gym

Kids play at We Rock the Spectrum on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, in Shorewood. (Gary Middendorf)

1. A crash pit: Doubles as a quiet calming place by adding a weighted blanket

2. Monkey bars: For body awareness and coordination

3. Tunnel: A non-threatening hideout with various degrees of resistance

4. Bolster swing: For learning to perform certain movements with greater accuracy

5. Carpet swing: For swinging, spinning and gliding

6. Zip slider: Develops upper-body muscle endurance and self-confidence

7. Trampoline: Builds lower-body muscle endurance and balance

8. Hammock swing: Promotes calmness for greater focus

9. Zip slider platform with slide: The stepping stool to the zip line

10. Swivel rotators: Works on the vestibular part of the brain

11. Climbing mountain: Enhances body awareness

12. Rope bridge: Builds lower-body strength and balance