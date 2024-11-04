Joliet police seek woman accused of money laundering, vehicle fraud

Joliet police officers are searching on Monday for a woman accused of money laundering and vehicle fraud.

Jocelyn Buster, 27, of Joliet, is wanted on charges of theft by deception, possession of stolen motor vehicle, money laundering and deceptive practices, according to a statement from the Joliet Police Department.

Buster’s last known address is in the 7000 block of Creekside Drive, which is within Joliet city limits but has a Plainfield mailing address.

“Buster is suspected of purchasing vehicles under stolen identities from local dealerships and subsequently selling these vehicles for cash to unsuspecting buyers,” Joliet police officials said. “These buyers are at risk of losing the vehicles as they are not legally owned and may be repossessed by the bank.”

Buster is also allegedly involved in “check fraud, writing checks from a closed business account to various people and businesses,” police officials said.

Anyone with information on Buster should contact Joliet Police Detective Jeff German by phone at 815-724-3029.

If tipsters wish to stay anonymous, they can also provide information through Crime Stoppers of Will County by phone 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.