Joliet pedestrian seriously injured after pickup truck hits him

A Joliet man was seriously injured after he was struck by a pickup truck on West Jefferson Street.

Officers responded to the incident at close to 5:50 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of West Jefferson Street, said Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

A Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 35-year-old man from Joliet was traveling west on West Jefferson Street from Hammes Avenue in the curb lane, English said.

A 37-year-old man was crossing the street in the 2100 block of West Jefferson Street from the south and he was struck by the vehicle, English said.

The driver stopped and attempted to render aid to the pedestrian, who was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet hospital with “serious but non-life threatening injuries.” English said.