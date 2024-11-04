2 houses on same Joliet street shot up

A Joliet squad car is seen in this file photo. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Two houses on the same Joliet street were shot up Saturday night, police said.

“It is believed that both homes were occupied at the time of the shooting,” a news release from police stated. “No injuries were reported.”

Police went to the 700 block of Taylor Street after getting a report of shots fired shortly before 9:30 p.m.

The identity of the shooter or shooters and the motive for the attack remains unknown, police said.

Police encouraged anyone with video footage or information related to the shooting to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020. Information can also be provided to Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org by those who want to remain anonymous.