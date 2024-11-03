Will County property transfers: June 7 to Oct. 2, 2024

Bolingbrook

Lizbeth Vargas to Luisana Victoria Ochoa Nunez, Residence at 198 Beaconridge Drive, Bolingbrook, $190,000, Sept. 16.

Keith E. Izumi to Vidal A. Whitlow Sr., Residence at 1327 Alexander Drive, Bolingbrook, $545,000, Sept. 10.

William L. Snodgrass to Sergio Alaniz, Residence at 217 Edgehill Drive, Bolingbrook, $265,000, Sept. 12.

Dondretta Strong to Tianchen Liu, Residence at 1442 Hawk Drive, Bolingbrook, $390,000, Sept. 17.

Rathon J. Zilbar to Sabrina Sanders Wells and Walter Wells, Residence at 1116 Bramble Ave., Bolingbrook, $425,000, Sept. 19.

Checkmark Properties LLC to Douglas E. Fagan and Erika Fagan, Residence at 406 Standish Court, Bolingbrook, $259,900, Sept. 26.

Aa Lozza 1 LLC to Sebastian and Izabela Casiano, Residence at 213 Edgehill Drive, Bolingbrook, $356,000, Sept. 23.

Provenance Holdings LLC to Spencer Janis and Holly Babcock, Residence at 148 Fairwood Drive, Bolingbrook, $299,900, Sept. 23.

David Kirkpatrick to Ruth Kirkpatrick, Residence at 11 Shilling Court, Bolingbrook, $69,500, Sept. 26.

James D. Wilson to Basalat Mohammed and Sofia Khan, Residence at 255 Waterman Drive, Bolingbrook, $250,000, Aug. 21.

Salvatore Nasca to Peter and Shannon Scale, Residence at 198 Steamboat Lane, Bolingbrook, $439,900, July 29.

Sean T. Tully to Jessie Barba Gonzalez and Crystal Loera, Residence at 553 Concord Lane, Bolingbrook, $350,000, Sept. 9.

Martin R. Hall to Mario and Juan Gonzalez, Residence at 5K Fernwood Drive, Bolingbrook, $125,000, Sept. 30.

Zaki Basalath to Lilian and Walter Reyes, Residence at 829 Bonnie Brae Lane, Bolingbrook, $60,000, Sept. 26.

Richard Luciani to Maria L. Santiago, Residence at 9 Lily Court, Bolingbrook, $360,000, July 1.

Ryan P. Chapman to Craig Lawrence Porter and Sherry Lynn Porter, Residence at 701 Westchester Lane, Bolingbrook, $325,000, Sept. 12.

Jonathan Paucar to Justin Guy and Sydnie Marie Jourdan, Residence at 671 Rockhurst Road, Bolingbrook, $291,000, Aug. 19.

Peter D. Eberling to Truong Q. Nguyen and Kien T. Ngo, Residence at 185 Sycamore Drive, Bolingbrook, $377,000, Sept. 6.

Berenice Minor Montes to Jose Mora and Jessica N. Ruiz Otlica, Residence at 723 Dorchester Drive, Bolingbrook, $380,000, Sept. 17.

Channahon

Charles Curtis Clark to Joseph Host and Jeffrey B. Short, Residence at 24153 S. Burr Road, Channahon, $173,000, July 12.

Crest Hill

Erin Blanco to James and Karen Blum, Residence at 16604 Buckner Pond Way, Crest Hill, $285,000, Sept. 26.

Sonja Acosta to Andrew C. Geraghty, Residence at 21350 Carlton St., Crest Hill, $299,900, Sept. 8.

Teresea G. Bargewell to Kimberly Davis, Residence at 2046 Susanna Way, Unit 3B-1, Crest Hill, $119,000, Sept. 20.

Terry W. Bresley to James C. Lippert and Maria Lippert, Residence at 1904 Cowing Lane, Crest Hill, $241,111, Sept. 23.

Elwood

Collin Beaulieu to Maria Teresa Manriquez, Residence at 903 Cottonwood Drive, Elwood, $310,100, July 3.

Frankfort

Nafoosi Trust to Anh L. Ly, Residence at 20815 S. Acorn Ridge Drive, Frankfort, $295,000, Sept. 27.

Krzysztof Krasowski to Karolina K. Krasowska, Residence at 7721 W. Grovewood Lane, Frankfort, $222,000, Sept. 30.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Orion Leti and Carilis Hernandez Martin, Residence at 8970 Charrington Drive, Frankfort, $575,000, July 8.

Omalley Builders Inc. to Glen and Gail Bobinsky, Residence at 8803 Indiana Harbor Drive, Frankfort, $606,900, June 27.

Mark A. Madsen to Paul Sieczkowski, Residence at 7212 W. Mathews Drive, Frankfort, $375,000, Sept. 23.

Omalley Builders Inc. to Brett M. Courtney and Melissa J. Conrad, Residence at 8772 Chilton Court, Frankfort, $871,400, Aug. 7.

Homer Glen

David K. Cox to Henry Palmer, Residence at 14741 S. Arboretum Drive, Homer Glen, $340,000, Sept. 30.

Solofa Trust to Alan J. and Betty J. Wrather, Residence at 16051 S. Messenger Circle, Homer Glen, $347,500, Sept. 16.

Gunn Trust to Mohammed Awadallah, Residence at 14072 Churchill Drive, Homer Glen, $575,000, Oct. 2.

Joliet

Matthew J. Stortz to Robert C. Chevalier, Residence at 24438 W. Lancelot Lane, Joliet, $325,500, Sept. 19.

Christopher A. Brockett to Nathan Morris and Liliana Pineda, Residence at 1404 Fifth Ave., Joliet, $235,000, Sept. 9.

Gabriel Suhadolc to Ignacio and Christie Favela, Residence at 1429 N. William St., Joliet, $230,000, Sept. 12.

Javier Contreras to Alexander Lopez and Mauricio Lopez Carrillo, Residence at 904 Cochrane Ave., Joliet, $350,000, Aug. 26.

Antonio Montiel to Jesus Alcantar, Residence at 200 Rowell Ave., Joliet, $189,900, Sept. 16.

Courtney M. Larson to Christian Schaubel, Residence at 2883 Heritage Drive, Joliet, $165,000, Sept. 18.

David K. Whitezel to Matthew Davis, Residence at 1513 Marquette Road, Joliet, $240,000, Sept. 23.

Maria Esther Plascencia to Bikram Sharma, Residence at 1711 Houston Ave., Joliet, $170,000, Aug. 29.

Rosanne Ruth to Rosa E. Zamora, Residence at 719 N. William St., Joliet, $260,000, Sept. 12.

Duran Israrel to Rosie Portis, Residence at 502 Fourth Ave., Joliet, $240,000, Sept. 18.

Anita D. Moore to Amparo Osorio Montero, Residence at 606 Fourth Ave., Joliet, $183,000, Sept. 27.

College Park SFR LLC to Manuel Velasquez Rios and Tiffany Angelica Cardenas, Residence at 819 Mulford Lane, Joliet, $225,000, Sept. 4.

Mounia Fraihi to Leanne M. Middleton and Adam Valdes, Residence at 4068 Hennepin Drive, Joliet, $263,000, Sept. 27.

Rehab Revolution Inc. to Luisa F. and Carlos Ernesto Herrera, Residence at 369 Whiteside Drive, Joliet, $362,000, Sept. 23.

Louis P. Argus to Scott R. Noble and Laura E. Noble, Residence at 3507 Harris Drive, Joliet, $355,000, Sept. 26.

Ian T. Tyrell to Enrique Vieyra Casimiro, Residence at 1130 Westshire Drive, Joliet, $310,000, Sept. 10.

Dawn Morfoot to Raymundo Ortiz, Residence at 4617 Kylemore Court, Joliet, $335,000, Sept. 10.

Steven Ticknor to Mary Ann Cruz, Residence at 114 Lavidia Blvd., Joliet, $276,500, Sept. 24.

Grandview Capital LLC to Fabiola Ramos Portillo, Residence at 107 Casseday Ave., Joliet, $199,000, Sept. 9.

Lynn E. Torrens to Lilian Ryan, Residence at 3123 Ingalls Ave., Joliet, $185,000, July 23.

Justin Clucas to Antonio A. Marrero, Residence at 3111 Ingalls Ave., Joliet, $180,000, Sept. 16.

Pamela Ramos to Dwain Edward Sims Jr. and Jennifer Lynn Sims, Residence at 900 N. Larkin Ave., Joliet, $298,000, Sept. 16.

Sharon L. Ruddy to Asael Flores Hernandez, Residence at 1219 Oakland Ave., Joliet, $240,000, Sept. 11.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to William Cazares and Brianna Fields, Residence at 901 Sherwood Place, Joliet, $355,000, Aug. 6.

Francisco Valdes to Rolando A. Barroso Caraballo and Nathali Chacon Briceno, Residence at 717 Campbell St., Joliet, $315,000, Sept. 25.

Mr. Unlimited Properties LLC to Rosa Marino Juarez, Residence at 319 S. Joliet St., Joliet, $198,900, Sept. 24.

Lemont

Roger G. Layland to Habib Abbasi and Khalda Abbasi, Residence at 9 Firethorn Court, Lemont, $800,000, June 24.

Gail Lucille Vermejan to Kevin and Susan Cronin, Residence at 9 Warner Circle, Lemont, $365,000, June 17.

Larry F. McClure to Mary Moniuszko, Residence at 15824 New Ave., Lemont, $465,000, Sept. 24.

Skubisz Realty Holdings Inc. to Beata Graca and Janusz Andrzej Graca, Residence at 1414 Oak Ave., Lemont, $950,000, Sept. 23.

Teton Development LLC to Emily Pacella and Kyle Creagan, Residence at 12183 Prospect Drive, Lemont, $880,000, Sept. 24.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Jeremy Gil, Residence at 422 Hillview Court, Lemont, $367,000, Sept. 19.

Matthew Cunningham to Michael Orszulak and Andzelika Bendik, Residence at 417 Holmes St., Lemont, $285,000, Sept. 13.

Teton Development LLC to Raymond M. Gunn Jr. and Angie B. Gunn, Residence at 12905 Marble St., Lemont, $865,500, Sept. 17.

Karen T. Dziekan to Scott A. Semetulskis, Residence at 5 E. Peiffer Ave., Lemont, $336,000, Sept. 9.

Scott A. Maciulis to Kristy L. Cikowski, Residence at 14801 131st St., Lemont, $495,000, Sept. 16.

Gregg Hughes to Alyssa A. Dengler and Anthony T. Shimkus, Residence at 13885 Amelia Drive, Lemont, $685,000, July 19.

Lockport

Brian Broderick to Robert Begeske and Glenda Jean Begeske, Residence at 17023 Melville Court, Lockport, $345,000, Sept. 23.

Mattew J. Lennon to Keely Hoch, Residence at 17801 S. Sorrell Drive, Lockport, $422,000, Sept. 27.

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Terrin Margaret and Thomas John Nie, Residence at 16510 S. Silo Bend Drive, Lockport, $511,100, Oct. 1.

Marys Lane Rosebud LLC to Richard C. Wardinski, Residence at 1410 Summit Drive, Lockport, $327,000, July 1.

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Mark Downs and Mary Allison Montgomery, Residence at 16407 S. Sun Meadow Drive, Lockport, $644,040, Oct. 1.

Juan Pablo Contreras Hernandez to Alfredo Rosales Escareno and Carolina Ortega Carreon, Residence at 15934 Weber Road, Lockport, $363,500, Aug. 15.

Janet A. Centano to Jose and Graciela Leon, Residence at 16457 W. 143rd St., Lockport, $500,000, Sept. 30.

Ranieri Trust to Janet and Timothy Carothers, Residence at 17548 Bonneville St., Lockport, $360,000, Sept. 18.

Robert W. Borg to Jorge and Ana E. Diaz, Residence at 17745 W. Oak Ave., Lockport, $345,000, Sept. 16.

Manhattan

Laura Evans to Charles and Amanda Williams, Residence at 13708 W. Bruns Road, Manhattan, $550,000, Sept. 20.

Upward America Southeast REIT to Janice Hardison, Residence at 15012 W. Quincy Circle, Manhattan, $272,000, Sept. 24.

D.R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Deanne Joy Dykstra, Residence at 25951 Cardiff Way, Manhattan, $434,390, Sept. 30.

North Trust to Sara Raschke, Residence at 316 Brynn Drive, Manhattan, $385,000, Sept. 17.

Thomas W. Gajdorus to Suzanne Denise Field, Residence at 135 Thelma St., Manhattan, $270,000, Sept. 22.

Frank G. Hanes Jr. 2009 Trust to Denise Otway, Residence at 24260 S. Janet Court, Manhattan, $80,000, Sept. 23.

Mokena

Austin J. Tapper to Alexander Michael Biggam and Meagan Page, Residence at 18760 S. Townline Road, Mokena, $455,000, Sept. 20.

Terence J. Smith to Melissa Latus, Residence at 19355 Kevin Ave., Mokena, $439,000, Sept. 21.

Tamie L. Madden to Janice and Stephen Ciesium, Residence at 19506 Midland Ave., Mokena, $355,000, Sept. 20.

Dawn M. Elford to Lushanda P. Lloyd, Residence at 10095 Cambridge Court, Mokena, $285,000, Sept. 26.

Willows of Mokena LLC to Concetta Decarlo, Residence at 8807 Willow Lane, Mokena, $539,000, Sept. 5.

New Lenox

Russell G. Rottmann to Kevin Patrick and Christina Lynn Conro, Residence at 402 Circlegate Road 2, New Lenox, $250,000, Sept. 23.

Joyce B. Kappel to Sarah Korpal, Residence at 21802 Owens Road, New Lenox, $515,000, Sept. 20.

Christopher Briden to Leah Phaby and Jason Chappell, Residence at 268 E. Woodlawn Road, New Lenox, $235,000, Sept. 26.

Michele N. Shubat to Michele Odierno, Residence at 1243 Revere Court, New Lenox, $360,000, Sept. 9.

LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Ian Meagher, Residence at 632 S. Pine St., New Lenox, $250,000, Sept. 12.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Michael P. McClelland and Kristin K. MacDonald, Residence at 1617 Edentenny Road, New Lenox, $553,176, Aug. 23.

Grandview Homes 1 LLC to Mitchell M. Troester and Lauren Kraft, Residence at 790 Lexington Court, New Lenox, $385,000, Sept. 19.

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Alexander Matthew and Patricia Lynn Cepela, Residence at 879 Picardy Place, New Lenox, $498,350, Aug. 13.

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Daniel Andrew Sieczka and Kristina Maria Rybarczyk, Residence at 871 Picardy Place, New Lenox, $480,870, Sept. 3.

Ronald C. Carr to Daniel Catterson, Residence at 609 Heartland Drive, New Lenox, $535,000, Sept. 17.

Carol A. Hooper to Paul and Glenda Busch, Residence at 1124 Green Glen Court, New Lenox, $820,000, Aug. 6.

Plainfield

D.R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Alexei Titco and Kristen Jane Cruse, Residence at 6704 Daly Lane, Plainfield, $442,990, Sept. 25.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Davaanyam Tumur Ochir and Tsogtochir Batsuuri, Residence at 12858 S. Beckham Drive, Plainfield, $566,203, Sept. 27.

Igor Sylvester to Brent Nicholson and Jurgita Likar, Residence at 12825 Pintail Road, Plainfield, $637,000, Sept. 25.

Corey Ward to Chad McGuire and Jennifer Satrum, Residence at 12516 Kildare Drive, Plainfield, $415,000, Sept. 5.

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Manali Tated and Rajeev Jain, Residence at 25541 W. Streamwood Lane, Plainfield, $547,490, Sept. 30.

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Oluwatoyin Abdullahi and Olajumoke Onabanjo, Residence at 25459 W. Streamwood Lane, Plainfield, $519,500, Sept. 30.

Michael E. Grzybowski to Marissa Burns, Residence at 3015 Twin Falls Drive, Plainfield, $455,000, Sept. 17.

Mary Ann Kosinski to Amit A. Tiwadi and Rohini Rokade, Residence at 11921 Winterberry Lane, Plainfield, $410,000, Oct. 2.

Edward Tindall to Daniel Resendiz, Residence at 11505 S. Heggs Road, Plainfield, $795,000, Sept. 11.

Faye Global Enterprises LLC to Juan M. and Irma P. Andrade, Residence at 1704 Quinn Drive, Plainfield, $369,900, Sept. 23.

Walter E. Powley to Brooke and Michael McGuire, Residence at 12501 Wingstem St., Plainfield, $760,000, Sept. 23.

Gerardo Palomares to Wenping Wang, Residence at 1917 Cumberland Drive, Plainfield, $262,500, Sept. 3.

Eula Ivy to Gloria Marrero, Residence at 13454 S. Magnolia Drive, Plainfield, $325,000, Sept. 13.

Trevor Michael Leeds to Brian and Nikki Schoutteet, Residence at 15740 Spanglers Farm Drive, Plainfield, $572,000, Sept. 9.

Thomas Wood to Joan Wayer, Residence at 13808 S. Balsam Lane, Plainfield, $235,900, Oct. 1.

Vincent E. Ory to Martha E. Banuelos, Residence at 24102 W. Hillcrest Drive, Plainfield, $265,000, Sept. 6.

James P. Nicklas to Rathon S. and Rachael L. Zilbar, Residence at 16008 S. Selfridge Circle, Plainfield, $602,950, Sept. 19.

Kenneth J. Sharp to Jeffrey Choate and Patricia Gamboa Choate, Residence at 23835 W. Lockport St., Plainfield, $393,000, Sept. 14.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Ulf N. Hansson and Sheronda R. Stewart, Residence at 23339 W. Lansdowne Road, Plainfield, $655,097, Sept. 26.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Nydia S. Griffin and Heather A. Davis, Residence at 12850 S. Beckham Drive, Plainfield, $607,409, Sept. 27.

Juan Legaspi to Fabian Vega and Mayra J. Silva, Residence at 14163 S. Monticello Circle, Plainfield, $335,000, Sept. 24.

Armando L. Guzman to Meriana K. and Carol A. Uipi, Residence at 21753 Ives Court, Plainfield, $385,000, Sept. 27.

Stephanie M. Cork to Francisco and Agnes Espinoza, Residence at 21510 Franklin Circle, Plainfield, $270,000, Sept. 23.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Chaitanya Chukka and Keerthika Kokolu, Residence at 12925 S. Sydney Circle, Plainfield, $827,373, Sept. 27.

D.R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Diane L. Tohouenou and Setondjro Eric Dossou, Residence at 2000 Legacy Pointe Blvd., Plainfield, $499,000, Sept. 10.

Lori McGuane to Rohail Bhurgri, Residence at 15754 Cove Circle, Plainfield, $430,000, Sept. 3.

Rockdale

Kim Grimes to Mike Hutten, Residence at 1710 Belleview Ave., Rockdale, $69,000, Sept. 18.

Romeoville

First Community Bank & Trust 9 to Sukhbil Singh Randhawa and Navdeep Kaur, Residence at 76 Abbeywood Drive, Romeoville, $346,000, Sept. 9.

Cesar Chavez to Jordi Zuniga and Cristina Perez Colin, Residence at 432 Holden Ave., Romeoville, $275,000, Sept. 19.

Tobuch Trust to Mary Theresa Jostes, Residence at 645 S. Cadillac Circle, Romeoville, $297,900, Sept. 12.

Brandon D. Klekamp to Ewelina Kot and Nicholas Davis, Residence at 457 Arnold Ave., Romeoville, $315,000, Sept. 18.

Jose A. Gonzalez to Rosa L. Martinez Puentez and Daniel Rodela, Residence at 1932 Somerset Court, Romeoville, $335,000, Sept. 11.

David M. Young to Bashu Nath and Jyoti Patel, Residence at 14 Bristol Ave., Romeoville, $215,000, Sept. 11.

Gregory J. Howe to David A. Cabarcas Argote and Paola A. Londono, Residence at 182 Cherrywood Court, Romeoville, $340,000, Mar. 26.

Kenneth J. Roozeboom to Roger D. Schmidt and Andrea D. Kipping, Residence at 1596 W. Ludington Circle, Romeoville, $258,000, Sept. 10.

Michael J. Odonnell to Laura Soto Moline, Residence at 9 Dover Ave., Romeoville, $310,000, June 24.

Shorewood

Meth Binn to Raymond Leeroy Hall Jr., Residence at 902 Bittersweet Lane, Shorewood, $450,000, June 7.

Douglas W. Lawler to Michelle Palaro, Residence at 500 S. Raven Road, Shorewood, $430,000, Sept. 27.

Jeff Sergent to Sandra M. Rudzinski, Residence at 1970 Parkside Drive 34d, Shorewood, $230,000, Sept. 6.

Daryl B. Holland to Joseph and Carol Ensalaco, Residence at 1112 Callaway Drive W, Shorewood, $451,000, Sept. 20.

Silverthorne Development Co. to Stephen L. and Ashly L. Sevilla, Residence at 20960 S. Benjamin Drive, Shorewood, $591,914, Sept. 19.

Kipling Group LLC to Joann K. Buck, Residence at 21352 Woodland Way, Shorewood, $129,900, Sept. 23.

Wilmington

William J. Gabriele to Kathleen Rosenbeck, Residence at 102 Fossil Ridge Road, Wilmington, $152,200, Sept. 26.

Mark Hansen to Joseph and Karli Simmons, Residence at 33955 Rivals Road, Wilmington, $120,000, Sept. 27.

BMN Builders Inc. to David Cada, Residence at 1155 Towpath Lane, Wilmington, $345,000, June 17.

Xueping Zeng to Jeremy Russell, Residence at 21852 W. Elmwood Ave., Wilmington, $105,500, Sept. 27.

Albert Mahoney to Anthony M. Runions, Residence at 902 Laurel Ave., Wilmington, $175,000, June 28.

Valerie H. Mitchell to Patricia Ann Parks and Guy Lucas Adelman, Residence at 15 Dinosaur Road, Wilmington, $155,000, Sept. 12.