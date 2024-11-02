Native American exhibit at Romeoville museum showcases ‘living cultures’

The "Indige-Facts" exhibit, on display now at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville, will help visitors educate themselves on contemporary Native life in the United States. (Photo provided by the Forest Preserve District of Will County)

Learn more about contemporary Native American life in the U.S. by visiting the Indige-Facts traveling exhibit in Romeoville.

The Mitchell Museum of the American Indian in Evanston created the traveling exhibit and loaned it to the Isle a la Cache Museum, according to a news release from the Forest Preserve District of Will County.

Isle a la Cache Museum staff also added works from Native artists and information from other Native organizations, said Jen Guest, facility supervisor at Isle a la Cache.

The goal of the exhibit is to “help visitors educate themselves,” according to the release.

Guest said many people aren’t aware that “Chicago is home to one of the largest Native communities,” with 40,000 residents representing more than 150 Indigenous Nations.

Because of that, Isle a la Cache staff consistently make an effort to work with Native community members and Native organizations, as well as reaching out to tribal leaders, Guest said.

In addition, Isle a la Cache interpretation and educational programs acknowledge that “we are on Native homelands, and the Potawatomi people are a living culture,” Guest said.

Many times, Native peoples get lumped all together under a generic Native American history category. Each nation and tribe have their own cultures and life ways that are uniquely different.” — Jen Guest, facility supervisor at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville

“We are committed to amplifying the voices of Native peoples, to share their own cultural histories and stories,” Guest said. “We want to help show awareness that Native peoples are here, and these are living cultures.”

What’s in the Indige-Facts exhibit?

Covered topics include accepted terminology, population size and the sovereign rights of Native people, Guest said.

The exhibit also provides information on “how to avoid cultural appropriation” and how to donate to Indigenous causes where the money actually supports Native communities, Guest said.

“There is also information on supporting Indigenous narratives such as seeking books, music, movies, podcasts and more that are created by Native peoples, where you can learn about their perspectives on the world,” she said.

The "Indige-Facts" exhibit, on display now at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville, will help visitors educate themselves on contemporary Native life in the U.S. (Photo provided by the Forest Preserve District of Will County)

According to the release, the Indige-Facts traveling exhibit also raises and answers the following questions:

• Are Native Americans U.S. citizens?

• How many Indigenous people live in this country?

• Do all American Indians live on reservations?

• What are the right words to describe the people who have always lived here?

The exhibit creators also added two new panels to the Indige-Facts traveling exhibit focusing on new Illinois laws that protect Native peoples.

New Illinois laws protect Native peoples

On April 19, 2024, the U.S. Department of the Interior placed Shab-eh-nay Reservation land into the trust for the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, making it the only federally recognized tribal nation in Illinois, Guest said.

[ DeKalb County tribal land recognized by federal government, first in Illinois ]

In 2023, Illinois state law added Native American history to the list of required curricula for public schools, specifying that the teaching includes “the genocide and forced resettlement of Native Americans by settlers, alongside the history of tribes in the Midwest and nationwide,” Guest said.

“Teaching about tribes and nations whose homelands are in local areas is very important,” Guest said. “Many times, Native peoples get lumped all together under a generic Native American history category. Each nation and tribe have their own cultures and life ways that are uniquely different.”

Additionally, Native peoples can wear Native regalia in public school graduation ceremonies, Guest said.

Isle a la Cache Museum, 501 E. Romeo Road, Romeoville

What Isle a la Cache Museum added

Isle a la Cache Museum staff expanded the museum’s interpretive focus on the 18th-century fur trade era, Guest said. Staff also added Native-created art from throughout North America and added a discussion panel about Native-created versus Native-inspired, Guest said.

“Many retail items look Native but are only Native-inspired, meaning non-Native people are making money by replicating Native art and design,” Guest said. “Many consumers don’t realize the difference. When purchasing items for our gift shops, we support Indigenous brands and artists.”

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Potawatomi Beadwork for Beginners

WHEN: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14

WHERE: Isle a la Cache Museum, 501 E. Romeo Road, Romeoville

INFORMATION: Register by Nov. 12 by calling 815-722-9301 or visit reconnectwithnature.org.

WHAT: “Indige-Facts” exhibit

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays to Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays

WHERE: Isle a la Cache Museum, 501 E. Romeo Road, Romeoville

INFORMATION: Call 815-722-9301 or visit reconnectwithnature.org