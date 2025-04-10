Need something repaired? Bring it to Joliet Junior College’s Repair Cafe on Saturday

Pat Asher, a retired JJC teacher, left, repairs Cindy Weber’s childhood musical rocking chair during the Repair Cafe event at the Joliet Junior College Romeoville campus on Saturday, April 13, 2024. Joliet Junior College’s Sustainability Union will host its Repair Cafe on Saturday. (Gary Middendorf)

Joliet Junior College’s Sustainability Union will host its Repair Cafe on Saturday.

The Repair Cafe will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at JJC’s Romeoville campus, 1125 W. 135th St.

Anyone with items needing repair, who want to learn new skills or who want to “just hang out with the community and watch sustainable documentaries and videos,” should attend, according to the Joliet Junior College website.

The Repair Cafe is free.

Stations will be available to repair jewelry, bicycles and carts, clothing and textiles, electrical appliances, furniture and miscellaneous household items, toys and other wireless items.

The Repair Cafe also will have a station for items that need simple repairs with glue, string and tape, according to the website.

JJC hosts a Repair Café twice a year at its Romeoville campus: Earth Month in April and Campus Sustainability Month in October, according to the website.

Repair Cafés are a global, community-drive initiative that “encourage item repair, but also teach and share repair skills with members in the community and to the next generation,” according to the website.

This promotes the Repair Café fostering of a circular economy, “where materials and items are maintained in consumer spaces for longer, reducing money and materials needed to purchase new items,” according to the website.

Volunteers may be professional artisans, hobbyists or general handy people and craftspeople with the skills and the desire to help, according to the website.

JJC’s Repair Cafe may still need volunteers for Saturday, ranging from fixers to helpers to keep the day running smoothly.

For more information, contact Ashley Klinder at ashley.klinder@jjc.edu or 815-280-2644, or visit jjc.edu.