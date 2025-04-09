77-year-old woman killed in Joliet crash Wednesday

A 77-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Caton Farm Road and Essington Road in Joliet, police said.

At 7:44 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the crash involving a Buick Enclave and a Ford F-150 truck, according to a statement from Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

The police statement had details from a preliminary investigation of the incident.

English said the 71-year-old male driver of the Buick Enclave was traveling north on Essington Road and made a left turn at the intersection to travel west on Caton Farm Road, English said.

Police believe the lights were green for the northbound and southbound lanes of Essington Road.

As the Buick Enclave was making its turn at the intersection, the vehicle was struck on the passenger side by a Ford F-150 truck driven by a 19-year-old man, English said.

The truck had been traveling south on Essington Road before the crash, English said.

The 77-year-old female passenger of the Buick Enclave was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The 71-year-old driver of the Buick Enclave and the 19-year-old driver of the Ford F-150 truck suffered minor injuries, English said.

Anyone with video footage or information regarding this crash should contact the Joliet Police Department’s traffic unit at 815-724-3193.