Will County Sheriff’s Office warns of jury duty scam

The Will County Sheriff’s Office is cautioning about a jury duty scam that has targeted some residents.

The sheriff’s office said it has been informed that residents have received calls claiming they missed jury duty or have a warrant out for their arrest.

These communications “are fraudulent and are in no way connected to the sheriff’s office, nor the Will County court system,” the sheriff’s office said in a release posted on its Facebook page. “This scam has been reported hundreds of times over the past several years. The scammers have become more and more creative by using actual names of our deputies and, at times, your caller ID will display the actual nonemergency number for the sheriff’s office, or the actual Warrant Division number, making you believe that the call is legitimate. It is not legitimate.”

Here are some things to keep in mind to protect yourself from these scams:

No police or courts will call you – Federal courts will not call or email prospective jurors to ask for money or personal information. The sheriff’s office also will never serve any type of an arrest warrant by phone.

No need for immediate payment – The sheriff’s office, nor any government agency, will ask for immediate payment of any kind over the phone (including cash, bitcoin, gift cards, checks, etc.).

Do not share personal information – Do not give out any personal information. The courts nor the sheriff’s office do not require anyone to provide any sensitive information over a call or email.

Real arrest warrants – Real, valid arrest warrants are always served in person.

Legitimate jury information – If you are a prospective juror, you will be contacted by the courts through the U.S. mail.

If you receive a call or email claiming you missed jury duty or have a warrant out for your arrest, do not provide any personal information or send money; hang up the phone. Notify the Will County Circuit Clerk’s Office or the sheriff’s office at 815-727-8575 to report the scam.