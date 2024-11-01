Lockport sweeps Bolingbrook to capture regional championship

LOCKPORT – For much of the first set of the Class 4A Lockport Regional final between Bolingbrook and Lockport on Thursday, it appeared that this could be a down-to-the-wire tussle between two old rivals.

Then the Porters’ experience took over.

Lockport ended the first set on a 7-0 run and then cruised to a 25-18, 25-13 win.

“Nothing comes easy against Bolingbrook,” Lockport coach Nick Mraz said. “But it’s a product of our schedule and being in so many tight situations that we don’t get flustered. The girls stay composed.

“With our growth and experience, the kids keep moving forward.”

The top-seeded Porters (32-5) will face No. 4-seeded Lincoln-Way West, a 25-14, 25-19 winner over No. 5 seed Joliet Catholic Academy, on Tuesday at the Bolingbrook Sectional.

The regional title is the second straight and fifth in the past six postseasons for Lockport.

“We try to play every match like it’s our last and just do our best,” Lockport’s Emily McGraw said. “It’s just that the bond on this team is very special. The 32 wins come from everyone, not just one person.”

McGraw, who tied for the team-high in kills with six, is one of five seniors on the team. But there are eight sophomores, with many of them playing a key role.

“We’re a very young group,” McGraw added. “But the young girls are very skilled.”

That showed in the first set. There were 11 ties and five lead changes through 18-18, with the largest lead being 7-4 Lockport. Then Kyla Mitchell had a tip kill at the net to start the set-winning spurt. Mitchell added another kill and combined with Hutsyn Timosciek for a block.

Timosciek had another kill in the burst and so did jBridget Ferriter, who also had six kills in the match. Malley Green served the final six points. A Raider return into the net ended the first set.

“I feel like this year our offense is spread out and that will help us get far,” Ferriter said. “If someone stops our middle hitters, our pins get the job done.

“It was 18-18 but we’ve played a lot of close games so we pushed through. I always felt we would, I wasn’t worried.”

Bolingbrook (17-17) had an early 3-1 lead in the second set on a kill by senior middle blocker Bianca Fefee (2 kills). But the Porters responded with a 13-1 blitz as senior middle hitter Jenna Kolosta (4 kills, 2 blocks, 3 aces) creamed a kill, a block, and a pair of aces in the run.

Lockport led by as much as 21-6. Junior outside hitter Noelle Aprati (5 kills, block) had a trio of kills down the stretch to try to keep the Raiders in it. But the Porters had two kills from junior opposite side hitter Olivia Maier and a match-winning one from Malia Cole to end it.

Natalie Bochantin passed out 15 assists and added five digs, while fellow sophomore Quinn Higham had a kill and six digs, and senior libero Amanda Bagdonaite added five digs for the Porters.

Angie Pena pounded four kills and two blocks for Bolingbrook. Angela Robinson, one of two freshmen on the team, added two kills, Catherine Daniels distributed 13 assists, and Elyssa Park added eight digs.

“We’ve grown significantly and there’s a lot of growth to go,” Bolingbrook coach Molly DeSerf said. “But you have to compete in order to learn how to compete. I’m proud of our growth but we have a little more to go.

“I have a lot of respect for Nick (Mraz) and he’s helped me since I started coaching. He’s had a lot of success. He’s a very technical coach and his teams produce year-in-and-year-out. He’s earned it.”

Mraz, like DeSerf, coaches both the boys and girls programs. He’s now been the girls’ coach for 10 seasons and his squad is aiming for its first sectional title since 2004.

“Of course, we’re excited and proud of this,” Mraz said of winning the regional. “But we want the next one and I think we’re in position for it.”