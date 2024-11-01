Lincoln-Way East wins regional championship, breaks school record: The Herald-News Thursday Roundup

Girls volleyball
Lincoln-Way East 2, Shepard 0: The Griffins won 25-11, 25-7 and broke the school record for most wins in a season with a Class 4A Thornwood Regional championship victory.
LWE will play a Marist in a Marist Sectional semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Providence Catholic 2, Bremen 0: The Celtics dominated for a Class 3A Providence Regional championship win, 25-9, 25-7.
Providence plays Marian in a Class 3A Kankakee Sectional semifinal at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Lemont 2, Glenbard South 1: Lemont battled and came out on top for a Class 3A Glenbard South Regional championship victory, 25-16, 20-25, 25-19.
Lemont will play Kaneland in a St. Laurence Sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Wilmington 2, Peotone 1: At Wilmington, the hosts came back to win a Class 2A Wilmington Regional championship matchup, 17-25, 25-13, 25-19.
The Wildcats will play against Chicago (University) in a Class 2A Manteno Sectional semifinal at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Seneca 2, Coal City 0: The Fighting Irish battled to a Class 2A Coal City Regional championship victory, 25-19, 27-25.
Seneca will face Erie-Prophetstown in a Bureau Valley Sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Normal Community 2, Minooka 0: Addison Ciesielski had six kills but Minooka fell in a Class 4A Normal Community Regional championship, 25-19, 25-16.
Ella Carlson had five kills and Kendall Kozak had five kills and nine assists.
Dixon 2, Morris 0: Morris battled but came up short in the Class 3A Dixon Regional final, 25-20, 25-22.