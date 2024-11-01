Fry the Coop restaurant opens Bolingbrook location

On Nov. 3, Fry the Coop will offer its “Biscoff Donut Chicken Sandwich” for $5 (limit four) until supplies run out in honor of National Sandwich Day, according to a news release from Fry the Coop. (Photo provided by Fry the Coop)

Fry the Coop hosted a grand opening celebration Oct. 29 for its new restaurant location at 274 S. Weber Road, Bolingbrook.

On Sunday, Fry the Coop will offer its Biscoff Donut Chicken Sandwich for $5 (limit four) until supplies run out in honor of National Sandwich Day, according to a news release from Fry the Coop.

The sandwich features a “Biscoff doughnut, whipped cinnamon maple sugar butter and Fry the Coop’s signature fried chicken.”

The Bolingbrook location is the first Fry the Coop to feature picnic tables in its 2,600-square-foot, 55-seat space, according to the release.

“The goal is to encourage guests to gather around the table with great food and conversation in a setting that provides a warm welcome and encourages community,” according to the release.

The venue will feature “hanging lights along with photographs and memorabilia that capture the history of the town – a tradition for every Fry the Coop location,” according to the release.

Fry the Coop has eight other Chicago area locations.

