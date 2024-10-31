Ascension Saint Joseph to honor Joliet firefighters

Ascension Saint Joseph–Joliet hospital will honor eight Joliet firefighters Friday for treatment of patients in need of neurologic care.

The recognition comes at Ascension Saint Joseph’s second annual Barna Brain Breakfast, according to a media advisory from the city of Joliet.

“Three ambulance crews from the Joliet Fire Department will be honored for their extraordinary efforts in assessing, recognizing, treating and alerting the transport hospital to the ‘Code Stroke’ nature of the incoming patients,” the advisory stated. “Through their time-saving actions and interventions, their patients were met at the hospital with immediate advanced neurologic care, and as a result vital brain function was saved.”

Those to be recognized are Battalion Chief of Emergency Management Services Matt Baxter, Emergency Management Services Coordinator Lt. Chuck Gerl, and firefighter/paramedics Robbie Ramirez, Chris Mores, Tony Doukas, Matt McGuire, Rob Doyle and Nick Tasch.