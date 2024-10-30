Will County forest preserve cleanup days need volunteers

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is seeking participants for its Volunteer Morning program, gathering seeds for future restoration efforts or clearing brush to give native plants room to grow. (Anthony Schalk | Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is seeking participants for its volunteer morning program, gathering seeds for future restoration efforts or clearing brush to give native plants room to grow.

Volunteers are specifically needed for preserves in the less-populated areas of the county, such as in the Braidwood, Wilmington, Crete and Monee areas.

Here is the fall schedule for volunteer mornings. Unless otherwise noted, seed-collection programs are from 10 a.m. to noon, and brush control events are from 9 a.m. to noon.

November

Saturday, Nov. 2: Rock Run Preserve – Black Road access, brush control

Tuesday, Nov. 5: Evans-Judge Preserve, brush control

Sunday, Nov. 17: Monee Reservoir, brush control

Saturday, Nov. 23: Hickory Creek Preserve – Hickory Creek Junction, brush control

Saturday, Nov. 30: Hickory Creek Preserve – LaPorte Road access, “Work Off the Turkey,” brush control

December

Tuesday, Dec. 3: Keepataw Preserve, brush control

Sunday, Dec. 8: Theodore Marsh, brush control

Saturday, Dec. 14: Whalon Lake, brush control

Thursday, Dec. 19: Lake Chaminwood Preserve, brush control

Registration is required to participate in a volunteer morning. To get started, complete a waiver online. For information, contact Emily Kenny at 815-722-7364 or volunteerservices@fpdwc.org. These programs are for anyone ages 10 and older.