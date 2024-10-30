Joliet Junior College gets diversity award

Joliet Junior College has received the 2024 Charles Kennedy Equity Award from the Association of Community Association of Community College Trustees.

“This national recognition honors JJC’s exemplary commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in its educational programs and services,” JJC said in a news release announcing the award on Tuesday.

JJC noted a five-year high in retention rates for African American and Hispanic students and “significant increases in diverse employment applicants and hires.” The college also pointed to its Latinx Empowerment Conference and Black Teen Summit as examples of community engagement.

“Receiving the 2024 Charles Kennedy Equity Award from the ACCT demonstrates that the work and commitment of JJC’s DEI department and the entire college are making an impact,” JJC’s Chief Equity Officer Escortina Ervin said in the release.

JJC President Clyne Namuo said, “To be awarded for the efforts and progress the college has made in the past five years is an honor that will encourage us to keep striving to make JJC a welcoming place for all.”