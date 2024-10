For Waste Management servicing questions or concerns, contact WM Customer Service at 815-280-7854 or via chat at www.wm.com. (Vikaas Shanker)

Waste Management will start its collection services in Joliet earlier on Thursday because of Halloween.

Crews will be out in Joliet beginning at 6 a.m instead of the regular time of 7 a.m., according to a release from the city of Joliet.

By starting early, the company can ensure the safety of trick or treaters by completing collection services earlier.

