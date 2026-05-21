Rock Falls Legion to host Memorial Day ceremonies

Honor guard members prepare for Rock Falls American Legion Post's 2025 Memorial Day ceremony at Lower Dam Park in Rock Falls. Rock Falls American Legion Post 902 is inviting the community to attend Memorial Day services Monday, May 25, to honor and remember the men and women who gave their lives while serving the nation. (Brian Hurley)

Rock Falls American Legion Post 902 is inviting the community to attend Memorial Day services Monday, May 25, to honor and remember the men and women who gave their lives while serving the nation.

Schedule of events

9 a.m.: Rifle volley and taps at the Lower Dam, 300 W. First St., Rock Falls. Members of the Rock Falls American Legion and Sterling American Legion Post 296 will conduct a rifle volley and play taps at Rock Falls Lower Dam. Community members are invited to toss wreathes into the Rock River in memory of their fallen veterans. Organizers ask that plastic wreaths and artificial flowers not be thrown into the river.

11 a.m.: Memorial Day service at Coloma Township Cemetery, 606 Emmons Ave., Rock Falls. The keynote speaker will be the Rev. Dalmus Meeks. Following the service, the community is invited to the Rock Falls American Legion, 712 Fourth Ave., Rock Falls, for a light lunch.

2:45 p.m.: American flag mural dedication at Veterans Park, 500 Fifth Ave., Rock Falls. A dedication ceremony for the new American flag mural will take place at Veterans Park.

3 p.m.: “Taps Across America” at Veterans Park, 500 Fifth Ave., Rock Falls. At 3 p.m. local time, communities across the nation will participate in “Taps Across America, a tribute honoring America’s fallen heroes. Rock Falls American Legion Post 902 will participate with a rifle volley followed by taps.

The public is invited to attend one or all of the services throughout the day. For more information, contact Commander John Roush of the Rock Falls American Legion at 815-626-3862 or Rock Falls Tourism Director Melinda Jones at 815-622-1106.