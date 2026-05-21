‘Her service really has been inspiring’- Kendall County names Citizen of the Year

Kendall County Board Chairman Matt Kellogg presents Oswego resident and former Kendall County Board member Robyn Vickers with the 2026 Kendall County Citizen of the Year award. (Photo provided by the Kendall County Board)

As the founder of the nonprofit group Community Cares, Robyn Vickers has worked to help families in need.

For her efforts to help other people, the Oswego resident and former Kendall County Board member has been named the 2026 Kendall County Citizen of the Year.

Vickers was presented the award during the May 19 Kendall County Board meeting after board members approved a resolution naming her this year’s Kendall County Citizen of the Year.

“Robyn has shown exceptional dedication to the community through leadership and volunteer services,” the resolution states in part.

Community Cares was formed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Between April and August 2020, volunteers from Community Cares distributed 30,000 meals to Oswego School District 308 students.

The group continues to provide backpacks and school supplies to more than 500 students every year as part of its Start Strong Back-to-School Backpack program. The group also distributes personal care items on a monthly basis along with Christmas meals and gifts.

“Her service really has been inspiring,” Oswego School District 308 Superintendent Andalib Khelghati said in addressing the County Board.

“She’s been a personal inspiration in terms of the work she’s done to ensure our families are taken care of,” he said.

Vickers served on the County Board from 2018 to 2022, when she decided not to run for reelection.

While on the County Board, she chaired the Health and Environment Committee and Labor and Grievance Committee. Ruben Rodriguez noted while on the board, Vickers played a vital role in establishing the Kendall County Domestic Violence Response Team.

Vickers is currently president of the Kendall County 708 Mental Health Board. The board works to ensure that all residents of the county have equal access to a high- quality comprehensive mental health care delivery system.

County Undersheriff Bobby Richardson called Vickers a “mentor and a friend.”

“I believe she’s been an inspiration to everyone she’s ever had contact with. And many of you who sit on the board here today can attest to that,” he said.

Oswego Village Board member Karen Novy spoke about Vickers’ passion for the community.

“Her passion for our community has rubbed off on me,” Novy said. “I think this award is so justly deserved.”

This is the fourth year the Kendall County Board has presented a Citizen of the Year award.