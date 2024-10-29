NASA-funded exhibit coming to Joliet Public Library

Children view the "Discover Exoplanets: The Search for Alien Worlds," an exhibit coming to the Joliet Public Library in December and made possible by a grant from NASA. Oct. 25, 2024 (Photo provided by Joliet Public Library)

NASA comes to the Joliet Public Library in December.

The library has announced that it has received a NASA Universe of Learning Grant and will host the “Discover Exoplanets: The Search for Alien Worlds” exhibit from December through February.

The exhibit will be at the Ottawa Street Branch at 150 N. Ottawa St. in downtown Joliet.

“The library will host 700 square feet of interactive display, providing an introduction to the search for life on other planets and tools NASA scientists use to search for exoplanets,” according to a library news release.

The grant includes $1,000 for special programs, in-person training, a facilitation kit for the library to keep, and access to NASA subject matter experts.

The NASA-funded exhibit "Discover Exoplanets: The Search for Alien Worlds" will come to the Joliet Public Library Ottawa Street Branch on Dec. 11 and remain until February. (Shaw Local News Network)

“We are honored to be the only library in our state to host this amazing exhibit,” library Executive Director Megan Millen said in the release. “We have had the opportunity to showcase different educational and interactive exhibitions. How exciting to have such a special exhibit come to Joliet, and for our community to experience it, and get immersed in the world of space and science.”

The Joliet Public Library is one of 10 libraries in the nation to host the exhibit.

The library will host free programming for adults, teens and children.

Adult programming will feature speakers including Joliet native Dayna Ise, now director of the Mars Campaign Office with NASA.

The library invites the public to a grand opening celebration for the exhibit, which will be held 6-7:30 p.m. on Dec. 11. The event will include 30-minute presentations about the earth’s solar system given by Joliet Junior College Planetarium Coordinator Caitlin Lee.

Stations will be set up throughout the library building with activities for adults, teens and children.

More information about the Discovery Exoplanets exhibit is available on the library website, jolietlibrary.org.