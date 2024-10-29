Joliet District 86 preschool earns state honors for the fourth time

Marycrest staff were presented with a plaque recognizing their school's Golden Circle Award from the State of Illinois. (Photo Provided by Joliet Public Schools District 86)

Joliet — Marycrest Early Childhood Center in Joliet has received the Gold Circle of Quality award from ExelerRate Illinois, the state’s quality recognition and improvement system for early learning programs.

According to an announcement from Joliet Public Schools District 86, the award recognizes programs which “have demonstrated quality on all standards, as validated by an independent assessor.”

Recognized programs are found to “meet or exceed specific quality benchmarks on learning environment, instructional quality, and all administrative standards; group size and ratios; qualifications; and professional development.”

Marycrest Early Childhood Center has received the Gold Circle distinction four times in 2013, 2017, 2020, and 2024, according to the district.

“We are so proud of our Marycrest staff for receiving this award,” said Joliet Public Schools District 86 Superintendent Dr. Theresa Rouse. “They play such a vital role in setting the educational foundation for our youngest learners.”

Marycrest Early Childhood Center is home to the preschool program for all of District 86, and currently serves 366 students between the ages of three and five in its half-day program.

In recognition of the accomplishment, Marycrest Principal Melissa Crosby was presented with a plaque by the District 86 Board of School Inspectors at their Oct. 9 school board meeting.