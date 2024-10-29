Crest Hill fire under investigation

Lockport Township Fire Protection District crews block off the scene of a fire in the 1400 Block of Root Street in Crest Hill on Oct. 22, 2024. (Photo provided by Lockport Township Fire Protection District)

Crest Hill — Lockport Township Fire Protection District and the Crest Hill Police Department are investigating the cause of a fire in the 1400 Block of Root Street in Crest Hill.

Crews responded to the fire on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at approximately 4:30 p.m. and found smoke coming from the second floor of a single-family townhome.

LTFPD reported that there were residents home at the time of the incident, but no one was injured. Additionally, a press release from the department stated “crews on scene were able to get the fire under control in a short amount of time.”

As crews worked to extinguish the fire, it was upgraded to a general alarm, which led to mutual aid assistance being brought from the Homer, Northwest Homer, and Plainfield fire departments to cover Lockport’s stations, according to the press release.

The Crest Hill home was left uninhabitable after the fire, and utilities have been disconnected.