Trick-or-treat hours for Joliet, Will County communities

Will County — Halloween is Thursday. Here is a listing of when trick-or-treat hours are for communities throughout Will County.
Joliet
Trick-or-treat hours are from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday
Additionally, the city of Joliet offers a map of decorated houses in the city for those looking for other holiday-themed entertainment.
Lockport
Trick-or-treat hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday
Crest Hill
Trick-or-treat hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday
Shorewood
Trick-or-treat hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday
Plainfield
Trick-or-treat hours are from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday
Bolingbrook
Trick-or-treat hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday
New Lenox
Trick-or-treat hours are from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday
Romeoville
Recommended hours are from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday. Visit Romeoville’s spooky outdoor displays and see the decorations for yourself by clicking https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/.
Minooka
Trick-or-treat hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday
Manhattan
Trick-or-treat hours are from 3 to 8 p.m. on Thursday
Channahon
Trick-or-treat hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday
Homer Glen
Trick-or-treat hours are from 2 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday
During Trick-or-treat hours drivers are advised to drive slowly through residential areas and watch out for pedestrians, including children.
Pedestrians are instructed to walk, not run, between houses and to remain on sidewalks when possible. Young children should be accompanied by an adult.
Trick or treaters are advised to remain in groups, wear something bright or use reflective tape while out gathering candy, and to carry flashlights if trick or treating in the dark.
Always be cautious when eating Halloween treats. Make sure to check labels for allergens and avoid eating open or homemade treats from unfamiliar people.