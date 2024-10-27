Trick-or-treat hours for Joliet, Will County communities

Will County — Halloween is Thursday. Here is a listing of when trick-or-treat hours are for communities throughout Will County.

Trick-or-treat hours are from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday

Additionally, the city of Joliet offers a map of decorated houses in the city for those looking for other holiday-themed entertainment.

Trick-or-treat hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday

Trick-or-treat hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday

Trick-or-treat hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday

Trick-or-treat hours are from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday

Trick-or-treat hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday

Trick-or-treat hours are from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday

Romeoville

Recommended hours are from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday. Visit Romeoville’s spooky outdoor displays and see the decorations for yourself by clicking https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/.

Minooka

Trick-or-treat hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday

Manhattan

Trick-or-treat hours are from 3 to 8 p.m. on Thursday

Channahon

Trick-or-treat hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday

Homer Glen

Trick-or-treat hours are from 2 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday

During Trick-or-treat hours drivers are advised to drive slowly through residential areas and watch out for pedestrians, including children.

Pedestrians are instructed to walk, not run, between houses and to remain on sidewalks when possible. Young children should be accompanied by an adult.

Trick or treaters are advised to remain in groups, wear something bright or use reflective tape while out gathering candy, and to carry flashlights if trick or treating in the dark.

Always be cautious when eating Halloween treats. Make sure to check labels for allergens and avoid eating open or homemade treats from unfamiliar people.