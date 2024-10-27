Joliet police seek information on report of shots fired

A Joliet squad car sits on the street in downtown Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

The Joliet Police Department is investigating a report of gunshots Saturday night in Joliet.

At 11:31 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 3700 block of Fiday Road after receiving a report that shots were fired, according to a news release from the department.

However, police didn’t find any victims or property that gunfire had struck, according to the release. Joliet police also canvassed the neighborhood.

Anyone with video footage or information related to this incident should call the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020.

To remain anonymous, call Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or visit crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.