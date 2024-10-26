The Herald-News Week 9 high school football roundup

Here’s a look at Week 9 results across the Will/Grundy County area.
Byron Center (Mich.) 48, Morris 28: At Byron, Michigan, Morris traveled across state lines to end the season on a losing note.
Morris ends the regular season 5-4 but with plenty of playoff points to capture an at-large bid.
Lincoln-Way West 51, Bradley-Bourbonnais 7: At New Lenox, the Warriors ended the regular season with a commanding victory over the Boilermakers.
L-W West ends the regular season with a 6-3 record.
Durand-Pecatonica 33, Seneca 22: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish finished the regular season just short of perfect, taking their first loss of the season in its final week.
Seneca will head to the postseason with an 8-1 record.
Peotone 42, Herscher 10: At Peotone, the Blue Devils wrapped up the regular season at 6-3 overall following a comfortable conference win over the Tigers.
Reed-Custer 49, Lisle 12: At Braidwood, the Comets avoided a winless season in convincing fashion with a blowout win over winless Lisle.
Reed-Custer ends its 2024 campaign with a 1-8 overall record.
Coal City 49, Manteno 0: At Coal City, the Coalers finished the regular season with an impressive shutout of the Panthers.
The victory ends Coal City’s regular season with a 7-2 record.
Lincoln-Way East 28, Naperville Central 7: At Frankfort, the Griffins finished the season with an unblemished 9-0 record by handing the visiting Redhawks their first loss.
Joliet West 43, Plainfield Central 0: At Joliet, the Tigers made short work of the Wildcats at home, scoring all 43 points in the first half of a rout.
Joliet West finishes the regular season with a 5-4 record, while Plainfield Central will go without a victory this year at 0-9.
Lincoln-Way Central 51, Rich Township 12: At New Lenox, the Knights will head into the postseason with a head of steam following a one-sided win over the Raptors.
L-W Central is 6-3.
Wilmington 56, Streator 18: At Wilmington, the Wildcats head to the postseason with a spotless 9-0 record after a commanding victory over the 3-6 Bulldogs.
Yorkville 20, Plainfield North 0: At Plainfield, the Tigers were forced to settle for a 4-5 record to end the regular season after being shut out at home by the Foxes.
Joliet Catholic 21, Providence 18: At New Lenox, the Hilltoppers survived a late push from the Celtics to pick up a narrow win away from home and finish the regular season at 6-3.
The loss likely ended Providence’s 2024 campaign at 4-5 overall.
Dwight/GSW 21, Ottawa Marquette 20: At Ottawa, the Trojans narrowly survived a Week 9 showdown with the Crusaders to finish the regular season at 6-3 overall and avenge a Week 4 defeat.
Lockport 36, Homewood-Flossmoor 32: At Homewood, the Porters capped their regular season with a dramatic comeback win on the road after trailing 26-7 at halftime.
Lockport finishes the regular season at 4-5 overall.
Minooka 29, Bolingbrook 22: At Minooka, the home team scored the only points of the second half to notch a comeback victory over the Raiders.
Minooka ends the regular season at 7-2 overall, while Bolingbrook wraps things up at 3-6.
Romeoville 30, Plainfield East 21: At Romeoville, the host Spartans finished the regular season 4-5 and left the Bengals 2-7.
Plainfield South 56, Joliet Central 6: At Plainfield, the Cougars moved to 7-2 heading into the playoffs while closing out the Steelmen’s season at 1-8.
Lemont 43, Hillcrest 42: At Country Club Hills, Lemont battled back to claim the South Suburban Blue league title in a Thursday night regular-season finale. Lemont (6-3) will await Saturday’s playoff pairings.
Cole Johnson (kickoff return, reception), Michael Preuss (two TD passes) and Zac Piskule (two TD runs) were responsible for two touchdowns each for Lemont.