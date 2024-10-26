Leaders at New Lenox Trinity Services appointed to state task forces

Trinity Services, Inc. recently purchase the building at 2000 Glenwood and opened The Living Room in Joliet, located in Suites LL 1-5, providing mental health crisis support and services. Two senior level executives at Trinity Services in New Lenox were recently appointed to serve on separate Illinois-run task forces. Bonnie Hassan, director of Trinity Outpatient Services, and Jennifer Hodges, a residential director, received the appointments to two separate Illinois-run task forces. (Gary Middendorf)

Bonnie Hassan, director of Trinity outpatient services, will serve on the Suicide Prevention Task Force as a representative from an outpatient behavioral health care organization, according to a new release from Trinity Services.

Jennifer Hodges, a residential director, will serve on the South Suburban Regional Human Rights Authority by the Illinois Guardianship and Advocacy Commission, according to the release.

Both appointments went into effect in September.

Trinity President and CEO Thane Dykstra said in the release that he’s “proud to have two of our senior leaders serving on these important state of Illinois task forces.”

“Both Bonnie and Jen will do an excellent job,” Dykstra said.

The Suicide Prevention, Education and Treatment Act created the Illinois Suicide Prevention Alliance to “bring together public and private organizations and stakeholders concerned with mental health to implement the goals and objectives that reduce this tragedy using a positive, public health approach,” according to the release.

Hassan said in the release that she’s “honored” to serve on this task force.

Bonnie Hassan is the director of outpatient services at Trinity Services in New Lenox. (Photo provided by Trinity Services)

“Many of our programs, particularly in our crisis care system and partnerships with first responders, focus on suicide prevention, increasing support in our community and education regarding mental health crisis,” Hassan said in the release.

The Human Rights Authority is the investigative arm of the Illinois Guardianship and Advocacy Commission, which “investigates alleged violations of the rights of persons with disabilities by providers of services,” according to the release.

Hodges said in the release that she’s “grateful” to serve in this capacity.

Jennifer Hodges is a residential director at Trinity Services in New Lenox. (Photo provided by Trinity Services)

“People with disabilities should have a mechanism for advocacy against rights violations, and the Human Rights Authority has provided this process,” Hodges said in the release. “Having been selected to provide advocacy and facilitate change is very important to me on behalf of people with disabilities.”