Plainfield North’s Jessica Kovalcik advances to Day 2 of IHSA State Finals: The Herald-News Thursday Roundup

Girls tennis
In Class 2A singles at the IHSA State Finals in suburban Chicago, Plainfield North’s Jessica Kovalcik – the defending state champion – won all three of her matches and advanced to the second day, 6-0, 6-0, then 6-1, 6-0, then 6-0, 6-0.
Lincoln-Way Central’s Maria Manzella lost both rounds 6-0, 6-0, and Jenna Labriola fell in two rounds 6-2, 6-0 and then 6-1, 6-1.
Lincoln-Way East’s Taylor Jones was also eliminated 6-0, 6-2 and 6-3, 6-2.
Joliet West’s Felicitas Scherer lost both of her matches, first 6-0, 6-0 and then 6-1, 6-0.
Emily Tigchelaar from Lincoln-Way West fell in two rounds, 6-3, 6-0 and then 6-1, 6-4.
In 2A doubles, Lincoln-Way West’s Jess Dakin and Grace Cremieux lost their opening match 6-0, 6-0, won their first round of consolation play 6-1, 2-6 (10-5), but fell in the second round 6-0, 6-3.
Hannah Tokarski and Annie Rogers from Lincoln-Way East lost both of their matches, first 6-0, 6-2 and then 6-1, 6-1.
Minooka’s Ashlyn Reade and Jocelyn Morales won their opening match 6-4, 6-1, but fell in the second round 6-0, 6-0 and lost in consolation play 6-3, 6-1.
Hannah Linko and Rebecca Linko from Plainfield Central lost their first two 6-1, 6-2 and then 6-2, 6-3.
Megan Covelli and Meda Bliudziute from Lockport lost 6-0, 6-0 in championship bracket play 0-6, 0-6 and 6-4, 6-0 in the consolation bracket.
In 1A singles, Morris’ Shreya Patel went 2-2, winning her opener 6-1, 6-1, losing in the second round 6-3, 6-1, winning her first consolation match 6-4, 6-1 but then falling 6-0, 6-0 to be eliminated.
Providence Catholic’s Reagan Sincak won her opener in a thriller, 5-7, 7-6, (11-9), then lost in the second round 6-1, 6-1 and lost on the consolation bracket 6-0, 6-1. Teammate Ema Szum also went 1-2, with an opening 6-1, 6-1 defeat followed by a 6-4, 6-1 win and then a 6-0, 6-0 defeat.
In 1A doubles, Morris’ Julia Borgstrom and Skyler Saelens advanced to day two with wins in the first and second rounds, 6-0, 3-6 (10-7); and 4-6, 7-6 (5), 10-5. They then fell 6-2, 6-1 to move to Friday’s consolation play.
Joliet Catholic’s Megan Ardaugh and Alondra Espino fell 6-1, 6-1, won 6-0, 6-1 and 6-0, 6-0, and then were eliminated 6-2, 6-2. Teammates Georgia Buza and Madeline Darley were defeated 6-3, 6-1 and then 6-2, 6-2 to see their season come to an end.
Girls volleyball
Lincoln-Way Central 2, Richards 0: Morgan Kozlowski had five kills, two digs and a block during a victory, 25-14, 25-21.
Callie Jukovich had six aces and four digs, and Zoe O’Connor had seven assists.
Bolingbrook 2, Plainfield East 0: The Raiders swept in Southwest Prairie Conference play, 25-14, 25-15.
Morris 2, Sycamore 0: Morris battled and came out on top for an Interstate 8 Conference victory, 25-22, 25-18.
Plainfield North 2, Minooka 1: The Tigers battled to a Southwest Prairie Conference win, 22-25, 25-23, 25-23.
Montini 2, Providence Catholic 1: At Montini, the Celtics fell in Chicago Catholic Conference action, 16-25, 25-22, 17-25.
Football
Lemont 43, Hillcrest 42: Lemont battled back to claim the South Suburban Blue league title in a Thursday night regular-season finale. Lemont – now 6-3 – will await Saturday’s playoff pairings.