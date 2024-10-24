Lockport man dies in crash

.Will County Coroner's Office reports the death of a Lockport man following a crash on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.

A Lockport man is dead following a crash in Lockport, according to Will County Coroner Laurie Summers.

Jacob R. Nagel, 25, was pronounced dead at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, following a crash in the 500 block of MacGregor Road in Lockport, according to the coroner’s office.

The Lockport Police Department is investigating the incident and an autopsy was performed on Saturday, according to the coroner’s office.

Final cause and manner will be determined, following autopsy, police and toxicological reports.