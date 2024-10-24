Elderly man struck by vehicle at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox

The New Lenox Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant for 35-year-old man formerly of Shorewood in connection with an incident that happened at Silver Cross Hospital on Wednesday.

At 6:10 p.m., an 80 year-old man was being assisted into the passenger seat of his vehicle at the New Lenox hospital when a male, now known to be Kyle Sears, entered the driver’s door and began to drive away with the victim’s mini-van, according to New Lenox police.

The victim was partially seated in the front passenger seat as Sears began to drive away, according to New Lenox police. Sears then pushed the victim out of the vehicle and the victim was struck by the mini-van as Sears fled the scene, according to police.

The vehicle was later recovered in Joliet. The victim is being treated for injuries to his lower body and no further medical information is currently available, according to police.

Sears is wanted on charges of aggravated vehicular hi-jacking, aggravated hi-jacking, vehicular invasion, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and aggravated battery, according to police.

New Lenox police investigators along with the Joliet Police Department and the Tri-County Auto Theft Unit continue to look for Sears. His last known address was in Shorewood, but he is believed to be homeless at this time, according to police.

Anyone with information on Kyle Sears whereabouts is asked to contact the NLPD at 815-485-2500.