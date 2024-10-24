Defense in Joliet murder case wants answers on defiance of pretrial release order

David Grijalva, 23, of Joliet, stands charged with the first-degree murder of three victims who were killed in a Halloween party mass shooting on Oct. 31, 2021 in Joliet Township. (Photo provided by Will County Sheriff's Office)

A defense attorney in a murder case linked to a Joliet Halloween party mass shooting wants to know who at the Will County state’s attorney’s office allegedly instructed the jail not to release his client in violation of a court order.

Prosecutors filed an emergency motion on Wednesday that contends Will County Judge Carmen Goodman’s decision to grant the pretrial release of David Grijalva, 23, of Joliet, violated the requirements of the SAFE-T Act. The law eliminated cash bail on Sept. 18, 2023.

Goodman consolidated two felony cases against Grijalva that were filed in 2021 and 2024. She allowed the cash bail already posted in the 2021 case to apply to the latest case against Grijalva, court records show.

Goodman’s decision effectively allowed the pretrial release of Grijalva, who stands charged with the first-degree murder of Sergio Hernandez, 20, Holly Mathews, 22, and Jonathan Ceballos, 22.

The three were mortally wounded in a mass shooting at a Halloween party held Oct. 31, 2021 in the backyard of a Joliet Township residence.

Joskar Ramos, 21, Thomas Lopez, 23, and Jeremy Lopez, 22, have also been charged with the first-degree murder of those victims. Prosecutors claim the shooting was the result of a gang-related feud between Grijalva and Hernandez.

“[Grijalva] along with three others fired multiple shots into a crowd of approximately 150-200 people with abandon,” prosecutors said in a court filing.

Goodman’s pretrial release order was entered on Wednesday. However, Grijalva still remained in jail on Thursday morning. Goodman’s court order did not check off any restrictions for Grijalva’s pretrial release, such as electronic monitoring.

Before the court hearing on Thursday, Grijalva’s attorney, Chuck Bretz, told Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Mark Shlifka that Goodman’s court order should be followed “whether you like it or not.”

Bretz asked who from the state’s attorney’s office contacted the jail and told them not to follow the court order. He turned his question to Peter Wilkes, criminal division chief for the state’s attorney’s office.

“Pete, you called the jail?” Bretz asked.

“You want to put me on the stand, Chuck? Put me on the stand,” Wilkes said.

Attorney Chuck Bretz is representing David Grijalva, 23, of Joliet, who is charged with the first-degree murder of three victims who were killed in a Halloween party mass shooting on Oct. 31, 2021 in Joliet Township. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

When Will County Judge Carmen Goodman entered the courtroom for Grijalva’s case, she announced to both parties that she will recuse herself because she is “Facebook buddies” with one of the victims.

Goodman said she is also “vacating” everything she did on Wednesday, which included Grijalva’s pretrial release. His case was set for reassignment on Friday before Will County Judge Amy Bertani-Tomczak, who is the presiding judge of the felony division at the courthouse.

“When a court gives an order, it must be honored,” Goodman said.

Bretz told Goodman his staff learned from the jail personnel that someone at the state’s attorney’s office instructed them “not to follow a valid court order.”

“I’m entitled to know who that is,” Bretz said.

Goodman said she strongly believed that it wasn’t Shlifka.

Before Goodman wrapped up the court hearing, she said, “This is an unusual situation.”

After Goodman granted Grijalva’s pretrial release on Wednesday, Shlifka filed an emergency motion to suspend her court order because she did not “hold a detention or bond hearing under the Pretrial Fairness Act,” which is the cashless bail provision of the SAFE-T Act.

Shlifka also filed another motion for relief that argued Goodman failed to conduct a pretrial detention hearing and erroneously set a cash bond for a case subject to the cashless bail provision of the SAFE-T Act.

Shlifka’s motion further argued Goodman’s court orders acknowledged a detention hearing was not conducted and she failed to make the “requisite findings under the Pretrial Fairness Act.”