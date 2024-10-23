New Lockport bakery specializes in Italian pastries, sourdough bread

Traditional cannolis are just some of the Italian baked goods available at Nicola’s Heavenly Cucina at the Lockport Metra station. (Gregg Pill)

Nicola’s Heavenly Cucina has opened inside the Lockport Metra Station, located at 133 W. 13th St.

The bakery, which focuses on sourdough bread, coffee, and traditional Italian pastries and cookies, opened its doors for the first time on Saturday and has begun selling sweet treats to morning commuters.

The bakery is still in its “soft open” phase, so regular hours have not been fully established. Owner Nicole Pavlinic said on the bakery’s Facebook page that she is still assessing demand for weekday mornings and mastering the use of the bakery’s new oven.

Currently the bakery is operating between 5:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. and is offering items including cinnamon rolls, croissants, and sourdough English muffins.

We welcome news about business developments in our communities. We appreciate hearing about local business comings and goings, new hours, expansions, and milestones in the Joliet area. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@theherald-news.com.