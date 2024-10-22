Will County 4th through 8th graders invited to education fair at Joliet Junior College

Dave DiNaso of Traveling World of Reptiles lets Janis Smith-Grandys, 5, pet Axl the alligator at the 26th Annual Prairie Days on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024 in Morris. The Reptile show will be one of the guests at the Will County ROE STEAM fair. (Gary Middendorf)

Will County — The Will County Regional Office of Education announced guests for its upcoming STEAM Fair for Will County students.

Students in grades four through eight are invited to attend the fair Nov. 7, which will “offer students a unique opportunity to explore and interact with various STEAM-related exhibits and activities,” according to a news release from the ROE.

The STEAM event will focus on the areas of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, and it is meant to foster an interest in those fields.

Some of the vendors and exhibitors at the event will include the Museum of Science and Industry, Dave DiNaso’s Traveling World of Reptiles, Citgo, STEAM education organization After the Peanut, beekeepers, the Romeoville Fire Department, Sloomoo Institute, ComEd, Nicol, D’Arcy Automotive, the Wilco Career Center, Jitters Cafe, Fresh Basile meal prep service and Gatto’s Restaurant.

The Will County ROE also will have its own craft table for students to enjoy.

Vendors will provide hands-on activities, interactive displays and live demonstrations for students that “showcase the exciting world of STEAM.”

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Joliet Junior College and “aims to inspire young minds, foster curiosity and promote interest in STEAM fields.”

The event is expected to draw up to 300 attendees. For more information or to register to attend, contact the Regional Office of Education at tscorzo@willroe.org.