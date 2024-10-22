October 22, 2024
Skull found in Bolingbrook to undergo forensic testing

By Felix Sarver
Will County held a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the future Morgue and Coroner’s Facility on Friday.

A Will County Coroner's Office emblem. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

A suspected human skull found on Monday in Bolingbrook will undergo forensic testing to determine the identity and gender of the remains.

The testing will be conducted by the University of Illinois’ Department of Anthropology and Forensic Odontology, according to a statement on Tuesday from the Will County Coroner’s Office.

The suspected human skull was found by “citizens in a wooded area in the vicinity of Trout Farm Road in Bolingbrook,” according to the coroner’s office.

Officers first responded to the scene of the discovery of the remains about 6:34 p.m. on Monday, according to Bolingbrook police officials.

