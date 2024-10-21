Pets of the Week: Oct. 21, 2024

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theherald-news.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style and grammar, and run as space is available.

Arin is a 7-month-old mixed breed that was rescued from a high-kill shelter in Texas. Arin is initially shy, but she warms up after some attention and gentle pets. She does well with other dogs, loves to run and play and would love a home with a big yard. Arin would make a wonderful family dog. To meet Arin, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Arin is a 7-month-old mixed breed that was rescued from a high kill shelter in Texas. Arin is initially shy, but she warms up after some attention and gentle pets. She does well with other dogs, loves to run and play and would love a home with a big yard. Arin would make a wonderful family dog. To meet Arin, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Three-year-old Blossom was found as a pregnant stray, Blossom’s kittens are adopted, and it’s now Blossom’s turn for a forever home. Blossom is sweet, playful and low-maintenance. She loves to sit in the window and watch the birds. She likes wand toys, toy balls and catnip mice, and she does well with other cats. Blossom is timid in new environments but will adjust and show her sweet and friendly personality if given a little patience and love. To meet Blossom, email Catsadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Three-year-old Blossom was found as a pregnant stray, Blossom’s kittens are adopted, and it’s now Blossom’s turn for a forever home. Blossom is sweet, playful and low-maintenance. She loves to sit in the window and watch the birds. She likes wand toys, toy balls and catnip mice, and she does well with other cats. Blossom is timid in new environments but will adjust and show her sweet and friendly personality if given a little patience and love. To meet Blossom, email Catsadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Coco is a female, 9-year-old Chihuahua mix who was returned to the humane society because she was uncomfortable with a toddler in the home. She can be shy at first and seems most comfortable around women. Coco would do best as the only dog in a quiet home. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Coco is a female, 9-year-old Chihuahua mix who was returned to the humane society because she was uncomfortable with a toddler in the home. She can be shy at first and seems most comfortable around women. Coco would do best as the only dog in a quiet home. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Rocky is an 18-month-old domestic shorthaired who was found at a local campground in rough shape and in need of help. Rocky is incredibly sweet and will follow staff around meowing for attention. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Rocky is an 18-month-old domestic shorthaired who was found at a local campground in rough shape and in need of help. Rocky is incredibly sweet and will follow staff around meowing for attention. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Harper is delightful, playful, and ready to bring joy and laughter into someone’s home. This little bundle of energy loves to zoom around the house and then snuggle up for a cozy nap. Because Harper grew up with her siblings, other cats, and even dogs, she would thrive with a playmate. She adores toys and is always up for a game. To meet Harper, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables.

Harper is delightful, playful, and ready to bring joy and laughter into someone’s home. This little bundle of energy loves to zoom around the house and then snuggle up for a cozy nap. Because Harper grew up with her siblings, other cats, and even dogs, she would thrive with a playmate. She adores toys and is always up for a game. To meet Harper, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by Forget Me Not Rescue)

Andi is sweet and affectionate kitty who loves curling up in a lap for a cozy nap. Because she grew up with both cats and dogs, Andi thrives on companionship. She adores playing with her toys - especially her cat tubes and balls - and loves chasing them around the house. To meet Andie, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables.