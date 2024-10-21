Convicted felon charged in Joliet with criminal sexual assault

A convicted felon was taken to the Will County jail after he was accused of battering and sexually assaulting a woman in Joliet, police said.

At 4:50 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the apartment building in the 400 block of North Bluff Street for a report of an assault, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers determined that Erin Johnson, 31, of Crest Hill, had battered a 32-year-old woman outside the building, chased her into the apartment building and sexually assaulted her, English said.

The woman was able to escape from Johnson and she was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet hospital, English said.

About 5:40 a.m., officers responded to another report involving Johnson in the 900 block of Summit Street, English said.

Officers determined Johnson was outside of a residence and yelling racial slurs at a man, English said. Johnson attempted to strike the man but missed, English said.

“It is believed Johnson then spat on the victim and tried to run away but was detained by neighbors for officers,” English said,

Johnson was arrested on charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault, battery and assault, English said. He also had a parole violation warrant issued by the Illinois Department of Corrections, he said.

Johnson was paroled from prison about nine months ago after serving time for felony domestic battery and aggravated battery, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Johnson remains in the Will County jail as of Monday.