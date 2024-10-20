Will County property transfers: June 3 to Sept. 25, 2024

Will County property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

Bolingbrook

Kelly Moore to Frank Quarshie, Residence at 343 Fox Bend Circle, Bolingbrook, $320,000, Sept. 13.

Lucarelli Trust to Aracely Arevalo, Residence at 415 Assembly Drive, Bolingbrook, $330,000, Sept. 6.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Harshal Patel and Bhoomibahen Bharat Patel, Residence at 1908 Bent Grass Way, Bolingbrook, $941,900, Sept. 6.

Egan Trust to William Wade Browning and Sandy Browning, Residence at 1932 Danube Way, Bolingbrook, $630,000, July 24.

David J. Eberhart to Alexis R. and Jonathan T. Kern, Residence at 485 S. Orchard Drive, Bolingbrook, $465,000, Aug. 28.

William Browning to Ashley N. Richardson and Elton Davis, Residence at 223 Jonathan Way, Bolingbrook, $505,000, Sept. 12.

Mahesh M. Bhat to Mohammad Samim and Mohammad Nasim Kakar, Residence at 4 Claridge Court, Bolingbrook, $465,000, Sept. 11.

Gibbs Trust to Lashon T. Long and Brieanna Long, Residence at 378 Sweet Gum St., Bolingbrook, $519,900, Aug. 7.

Daniel Hauser to Seshadri Reddy Pateel and Deepthi Pulakurthi, Residence at 2 Maroon Bells Court, Bolingbrook, $462,000, July 16.

Nathan Howard Bell to Peter and Lindsay Eberling, Residence at 2337 Brookstone Drive, Bolingbrook, $560,000, July 23.

Amh 2014 2 Borrower LP to Yasaa Akhtar Kaleem, Residence at 443 Monarch Lane, Bolingbrook, $386,000, Aug. 21.

Irfan Meah to Ivone Da Silva, Residence at 405 Liberty Drive, Bolingbrook, $345,000, Sept. 13.

Stephen P. Miller to Luke S. and Molly M. Miller, Residence at 1486 W. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook, $430,000, Sept. 16.

Colleen Wengler to Rick Andorf, Residence at 265 Edgehill Drive, Bolingbrook, $215,000, Sept. 5.

Pamela Spearman to Uzair Gill, Residence at 476 Larkspur Drive, Bolingbrook, $264,000, Aug. 28.

Medcom Group LLC Boughton Cent to Chito and Josephine Bumanlag, Residence at 135 E. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook, $280,000, Sept. 16.

Jean Mondesir to Leticia Obeng, Residence at 130 Beaconridge Drive 4, Bolingbrook, $225,000, Aug. 9.

TKL Enterprises Inc. to Taylor and Stanley Fleurissaint, Residence at 735 Cornwall Court, Bolingbrook, $550,000, Sept. 12.

Jack Losic to Jeffrey Hoffmeyer and Molly A. Hoffmeyer, Residence at 1279 Winding Way, Bolingbrook, $610,000, July 29.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Kamal Abdelalim Shehata and Lamiaa Kamal Yehia, Residence at 517 Ivory Lane, Bolingbrook, $796,037, Sept. 13.

Zaheer Abbas to Arthur Judge Sr. and Miranda Judge, Residence at 305 Inner Circle Drive, Bolingbrook, $330,000, Sept. 16.

Aman H. Shah to Franyer A. Ordonez Hernandez and Dorelkis Garcia Ortiz, Residence at 527 Spruce Road, Bolingbrook, $315,000, Aug. 30.

Samuel Kofi to Patience Maduko, Residence at 16 Fernwood Drive G, Bolingbrook, $210,000, Aug. 16.

Braidwood

Cecelia McGregor to Colten A. and Kelsi N. Pickard, Residence at 364 W. Anndon St., Braidwood, $325,000, Aug. 29.

Oswald Trust to Kristian K. and Kent A. Lee, Residence at 315 W. Cermak Road, Braidwood, $185,000, Aug. 28.

Channahon

Jason D. Vandermeir to Michelle Pecoraro and Justin Linhart, Residence at 22933 S. Kathey Drive, Channahon, $360,000, Aug. 28.

Franklin P. Crickman to Ryan Michael Blackburn, Residence at 22527 S. Joseph Ave., Channahon, $304,788, Sept. 11.

GDP Homes II LLC to Vincent M. Nugent and Amber Bonnes, Residence at 24518 S. Saint Paul Ave., Channahon, $411,850, Sept. 25.

GDP Homes II LC to Kyle J. Hassert and Morgan E. Lyon, Residence at 24435 S. Saint Peters Drive, Channahon, $402,520, Aug. 20.

Crest Hill

John L. Dean to Angela M. Gaydurgis and William Gaydurgis, Residence at 1615 N. Center St., Crest Hill, $320,000, Sept. 4.

James Gomer to Joseph and Taylor Gnutek, Residence at 2107 Grandview Ave., Crest Hill, $220,000, Sept. 10.

Ronald P. Antolik to Jeanne C. Pirc, Residence at 1842 Willow Circle Drive, Crest Hill, $233,000, Sept. 4.

Brian J. Domingo to Nancy Wenger, Residence at 21209 Bluebill Lake Court, Crest Hill, $286,500, Aug. 19.

Latoya D. McClain to Elliott Arzender Whitener Jr. and Luz Gabriela Barbosa, Residence at 1361 Rock Run Drive F, Crest Hill, $175,000, Sept. 12.

Marie C. Sinemi Trustee to Maria Olivia Morales, Residence at 1925 William Drive, Crest Hill, $360,500, Sept. 11.

Elwood

SKKN Investments LLC to Kevin M. Reil Jr. and Delorian S. Weidert, Residence at 109 W. South St., Elwood, $300,000, July 12.

Kathleen M. Boer to Austin James Gunder and Michelle Frederickson, Residence at 206A N. Matteson St. B, Elwood, $157,000, Sept. 5.

Michael A. Alberico to James R. Budrick Diaz and Brian R. Halsne, Residence at 24036 Raymond Drive, Elwood, $275,000, Sept. 17.

Frankfort

Fiolka Trust to John David Velez Jr. and Vanessa Thomas, Residence at 8040 W. Rosebury Drive, Frankfort, $510,000, July 2.

Anthony D. Granata to Justin Hughey and Karen Hughey, Residence at 20012 S. Graceland Lane, Frankfort, $285,000, Sept. 11.

Robert White to Gian Carlo and Rachael Andrea Jalbuena, Residence at 8008 W. Wheatfield Drive, Frankfort, $444,900, Sept. 7.

Jeffrey Jerz to Lauren and Matthew Moss, Residence at 20651 Lennon Drive, Frankfort, $635,000, Sept. 4.

Joanna Bednarek to Bartlomiej Waksmundzki, Residence at 140 Pueblo Court, Frankfort, $400,000, Sept. 18.

Viswanathan Natarajan to Jared Armstrong and Julianne Dennis, Residence at 10898 Pioneer Trail, Frankfort, $625,000, Aug. 21.

First Bank of Manhattan Trustee to Yash Patel, Residence at 23026 Hankins Court, Frankfort, $600,000, Sept. 3.

Peter Sierra to Steven P. Sierra, Residence at 20543 S. Driftwood Drive, Frankfort, $180,000, Aug. 30.

460 Lincoln Lane LLC to Dennis Goggin, Residence at 460 Lincoln Lane, Frankfort, $525,000, Aug. 12.

Thomas W. Tynski to Steven Wlodarski, Residence at 22084 Pembrook Drive, Frankfort, $433,000, Aug. 28.

Homer Glen

BGRS Relocation Inc. to Kathleen Farrell, Residence at 14019 S. Belmont Drive, Homer Glen, $372,000, Aug. 21.

Julie L. Holloway to Enrique Vasquez Jr. and Vanessa Vasquez, Residence at 14030 Cokes Road, Homer Glen, $465,000, Aug. 26.

J. W. Hubbard to Cody and Jennifer Thiesse, Residence at 17220 S. McCarron Road, Homer Glen, $540,000, Aug. 27.

Daniel Marotto to Mateusz A. Wiertelak and Gabriela A. Galica, Residence at 14524 S. Mallard Lane, Homer Glen, $385,000, Aug. 29.

Dolores Bassett to Lawrence C. and Renata M. Rossa, Residence at 12358 W. 151st St., Homer Glen, $605,000, July 29.

Joliet

Agustin Meza Leon to Daniel Chavez, Residence at 116 Seeser St., Joliet, $273,000, Aug. 26.

Ronald D. McCloud to Benjamin M. Bedell and Mary C. Psaltakis, Residence at 1211 Riverhaven Trail, Joliet, $365,000, Sept. 13.

Jason Horn to Jose and Amalia Banuelos, Residence at 511 Silver Falls St., Joliet, $415,000, Sept. 3.

Carlos E. Brown to Perla G. Botello, Residence at 1215 Luther Ave., Joliet, $180,000, Aug. 9.

Derek R. Riley to Justin James Contant and Nicole Jerantowski, Residence at 3213 Waterford Drive, Joliet, $335,000, Sept. 3.

Ana K. Rodriguez to Martin Zepeta Garcia, Residence at 127 Independence Ave., Joliet, $213,000, June 25.

Will County Sheriff to Martha Kuper, Residence at 610 W. Marion St., Joliet, $110,500, July 3.

Juan Rodriguez to Janneth Sandoval and Gabriela Sandoval Martinez, Residence at 113 Adella Ave., Joliet, $280,000, Sept. 13.

Christopher W. Jones to Kevin P. Barker, Residence at 2930 Golf Road, Joliet, $270,000, Aug. 30.

John Keller to Patrick Douanla Mbouenda and Charlotte Korine Sandrine Njow Djoki, Residence at 1107 Colonial Drive, Joliet, $289,900, July 3.

John T. Zagar to Joseph P. Lurquin and Anna Lurquin, Residence at 1312 Colaric Drive, Joliet, $370,000, Aug. 29.

Ronald J. Orloff LLC to Jessy Esteban Rodriguez, Residence at 132 Akin Ave., Joliet, $179,500, Sept. 16.

MP Testamentary Trust to Andrew Szymczak Jr., Residence at 1325 Ridgewood Ave., Joliet, $185,000, Sept. 20.

Brian R. Schoutteet to Regis and Daisy Richmond, Residence at 2706 Frontier Lane, Joliet, $363,000, Sept. 12.

Alex Bennett to Richard O. Aguirre, Residence at 1400 Cleary Ave., Joliet, $220,000, Aug. 30.

Terry Gannon to Suzanne Maack, Residence at 2651 Jodee Drive E., Joliet, $195,000, Sept. 9.

Simon Quiroz II to Juan Carlos Castaneda Ramirez, Residence at 612 Darcy Ave., Joliet, $234,000, July 31.

Kendall Partners Ltd. to Roberto and Raquel Luciano, Residence at 804 Pearson Drive, Joliet, $260,000, Aug. 22.

Daniel W. Evans Jr. to Miguel and Maria Lopez, Residence at 504 Scribner St., Joliet, $137,500, Sept. 6.

Michael Joseph Decker to Damen Miller, Residence at 211 S. Hammes Ave., Joliet, $216,000, Sept. 3.

Janet K. Traven to Axel R. Garcia Martinez and Mariely R. Reyes Vargas, Residence at 720 N. William St., Joliet, $260,000, Sept. 9.

Home Building Development LLC to Felipe Alvarez Jr. and Dino Vrselj, Residence at 723 Richards St., Joliet, $220,000, Sept. 18.

Tall Oaks Group LLC to Jose L. Zamora and Gloria Zamora, Residence at 4474 Timber Ridge Court, Joliet, $199,900, Aug. 30.

Edward Goeing to Matthew Paul and Laura Anne Legault, Residence at 22220 S. Eastcliff Drive, Joliet, $519,900, Aug. 23.

Lloyd P. Wassenaar to Giovanni Charres and Maria Montoya, Residence at 803 Westminster Road, Joliet, $275,000, Sept. 18.

Martin Gutierrez to Jose Ramon Magana Torres, Residence at 210 Union St., Joliet, $170,000, Aug. 21.

Todd W. Nicholson to Tho Nguyen and Hoa T. Le, Residence at 4308 O’Sullivan Drive, Joliet, $330,000, Sept. 18.

Roberto Velazco Rosales to Alejandro Rodriguez Cisneros, Residence at 1010 Richmond St., Joliet, $255,000, Aug. 7.

Jose Alberto Torres to Abir J. Sarina and Jack Sarena, Residence at 3516 Harms Road, Joliet, $450,000, Sept. 4.

Gilbert Herrera II to Andreina Inguanzo Miranda and Jose Clemente Quintero Rosales, Residence at 3559 Woodside Court, Joliet, $225,000, Aug. 6.

Mary Anne March to Samuel A. Nkrumah and Regina Amankwah, Residence at 1706 Prairie Wind Drive, Joliet, $315,000, Aug. 22.

Joseph J. Parthun to Jose L. Arenas and Louise L. Parthun, Residence at 1714 Mason Ave., Joliet, $295,000, Aug. 30.

Brett A. Bagley to Cody C. Smith, Residence at 2452 Saddle Ridge Drive, Joliet, $295,000, Aug. 23.

Maritza Yolanda Torres to Ana Amezcua and Rene Silva, Residence at 2416 Hel Mar Lane, Joliet, $290,000, July 22.

Thomas R. Ferguson to Shawn Tolson, Residence at 405 Summit St., Joliet, $203,000, Sept. 3.

Lemont

Marquette Bank Trustee to Owais Siddiqui, Residence at 16727 Pasture Drive, Lemont, $965,000, Aug. 21.

Jack Garcia to Renata Pogue, Residence at 14272 Lacey Drive, Lemont, $535,000, Aug. 26.

Eileen Koller to Lawrence and Cynthia Rizzo, Residence at 1249 Cronin Court, Lemont, $625,000, Sept. 3.

Edward J. Reinhart Jr. to James E. and Kathryn A. Bushman, Residence at 12198 Pine Ave., Lemont, $475,000, Aug. 30.

Hurry Trust to Marek and Wanda Zelek, Residence at 12799 Saint Andrews Court 101, Lemont, $285,000, Aug. 30.

Napier Trust to Maria Kois, Residence at 1409 128th St., Lemont, $425,000, Sept. 3.

William Francis Hill III to Mark and Kaitlin Sidler, Residence at 719 Singer Ave., Lemont, $360,000, Aug. 18.

Mark D. Olson to Denise and Robert Boyle, Residence at 409 Holmes St., Lemont, $313,000, Aug. 29.

Dion Trust to Cathy Cepican and Linda Bensen, Residence at 13762 Steeples Road, Lemont, $426,500, Aug. 26.

Valentino Trust to Brian and Jessica Hoster, Residence at 2 Timberline Place, Lemont, $455,000, Aug. 30.

Lockport

Michael J. Kelly to Allison and Jordan Wojciechowski, Residence at 14224 W. Melbourne Place, Lockport, $400,000, Aug. 20.

Bharath Sambandam to Jose M. Mendez Jr., Residence at 1414 Peachtree Lane, Lockport, $269,900, Aug. 14.

Jones Trust to Rola M. Elayyan, Residence at 14954 S. Preserve Drive, Lockport, $441,000, Sept. 3.

Emily Kane to Nicholas D. Liacone and Brittany E. Yunker, Residence at 17448 Sauk Drive, Lockport, $239,000, Sept. 16.

Advantage Building and Construction to Justin and Abigail Grunwald, Residence at 15916 Jade Court, Lockport, $670,000, Aug. 5.

Slade Trust to Patrick J. Gallagher, Residence at 16767 S. Sunset Ridge Court, Lockport, $264,000, Sept. 13.

Dale Wilson to Brian and Karen Mumm, Residence at 16634 W. 146th Place, Lockport, $240,000, Sept. 13.

Nicole Osullivan to Brittany Bickelman, Residence at 16631 W. Natoma Drive, Lockport, $260,000, Sept. 5.

Manhattan

Donald E. Coldwater to Julianne Hobson and Thomas Daum, Residence at 275 E. North St., Manhattan, $255,000, Aug. 27.

D.R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Ian T. and Marlee Nicole Vesely, Residence at 26011 Cardiff Way, Manhattan, $477,990, Sept. 13.

Hannah Faye Hoffman to Sanford Frank and Catherine Ann Nixon, Residence at 25031 S. McCormick Way, Manhattan, $325,000, Sept. 13.

Link Trust to Kenneth Joseph and Chelsea Lynn Delorenzo, Residence at 16120 W. Kathryn Ave., Manhattan, $468,500, Aug. 25.

Mokena

Edward Bruce Elm to John and Alexandria Walker, Residence at 11609 N. Brightway, Mokena, $369,900, Sept. 12.

Cody Bouquet to Alexis L. Frazier, Residence at 19535 116th Ave. B, Mokena, $185,000, Sept. 11.

Hayes Trust to Daniel and Jessica Malecki, Residence at 19613 Pheasant Lane, Mokena, $365,000, Sept. 13.

Vojtech Trust to Kristina Bahula and Kathleen Kukman, Residence at 19948 Catherine Lane, Mokena, $430,000, Sept. 11.

Debora Scherer to Lauren E. McDonald, Residence at 10640 Canterbury Drive, Mokena, $350,000, Sept. 18.

Wheatley Trust to Joshua and Kelly Janeczko, Residence at 13539 Florence Road, Mokena, $415,000, Sept. 5.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Patrick F. and Sharon M. Anderson, Residence at 12441 Crystal Court E, Mokena, $520,000, Sept. 9.

New Lenox

Joe B. Hack to Chadwick E. Hack, Residence at 715 S. Spencer Road, New Lenox, $178,420, Sept. 16.

U.S. Bank Trust NA Trustee to Emma Strick, Residence at 528 Alan Drive, New Lenox, $211,500, Aug. 29.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Kathleen M. and Patrick F. Kennedy, Residence at 522 Caledonia Drive, New Lenox, $535,536, Sept. 17.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Adam R. Melone and Madelynne K. Murphy, Residence at 512 Caledonia Drive, New Lenox, $564,900, Sept. 20.

Bradley J. Smith to Jayakumar K. Nair and Sreekala Jayakumar, Residence at 2079 Rownham Hill Road, New Lenox, $483,000, Sept. 3.

Kelly Walker to Anthony Pipitone, Residence at 200 Kingston Drive, New Lenox, $325,000, Sept. 4.

Genevieve L. Kowalski to Michael W. Sasser and Victoria A. Manthei, Residence at 1127 Ogden Road, New Lenox, $460,000, Sept. 13.

Margaret Purnell to Christopher Pasowisty and Mackenzie J. Cain, Residence at 147 Hawthorne Lane, New Lenox, $265,000, Sept. 11.

Jean Stanford to Sandra Szczepaniak and Joseph Gawlak, Residence at 148 Maple Lane, New Lenox, $305,000, Sept. 5.

Marla C. Putnam to Alexandria R. Lach and Timothy J. Pryszcz, Residence at 1247 O’Connell Circle, New Lenox, $500,000, Sept. 18.

David M. Cernak to Lauren Marie Wolcott, Residence at 1620 Pine Grove Lane, New Lenox, $379,000, Sept. 17.

Plainfield

Yuenger Trust to Wayne H. and Margaret M. McMillan, Residence at 13491 S. Silverleaf Road, Plainfield, $335,000, Aug. 19.

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Alberto Lopez and Elizabeth Lopez, Residence at 16121 S. Dana Drive, Plainfield, $565,000, Sept. 25.

American Homes 4 Rent Properties to Mengdan Zhang, Residence at 20841 W. Annapolis Court, Plainfield, $295,500, Sept. 11.

Meyer Trust to Gloria Clark, Residence at 4501 Mallard Lane, Plainfield, $355,000, Aug. 16.

Julie Payer to George Michelis, Residence at 21748 W. Empress Lane, Plainfield, $250,000, Sept. 9.

Kevin Schofield to Paul and Tabitha Bailey, Residence at 23333 W. 135th St., Plainfield, $300,000, Sept. 6.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Santhosh Raju Belide and Induja Vora, Residence at 23466 W. Lansdowne Road, Plainfield, $594,282, Sept. 11.

Ronnie W. Crouse to Wade Johnson, Residence at 24071 W. Pear Tree Circle, Plainfield, $267,500, Sept. 4.

Bryan Skalnik to Fujia Liu and Yating Liu, Residence at 24813 Winterberry Lane, Plainfield, $560,000, Aug. 27.

Colleen Wengler to Rubi Fernandez and Santiago Arroyo, Residence at 21320 Silktree Circle, Plainfield, $249,900, Sept. 5.

Justin Turmell to Cody Gustafson and Cori Dosher, Residence at 25111 W. Edison Lane, Plainfield, $435,000, Aug. 27.

Ryan A. Strauss to Samirkumar and Bhavitabahen Soni, Residence at 25325 S. Ryan Lane, Plainfield, $522,000, Aug. 20.

D.R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Karina Legaspi Barraza, Residence at 25505 W. Veranium Drive, Plainfield, $399,990, Sept. 24.

Jacklyn Contreras to Fiona A. Young Elekwachi and Osondu K. Flekwachi, Residence at 5309 Maple Glen Drive, Plainfield, $429,135, Aug. 30.

Marco A. Botero to June Lauren and Timothy T. Doss, Residence at 2725 Canyon Drive, Plainfield, $239,000, Aug. 28.

Steven Gartner to David Swope Sr. and Michelle L. Swope, Residence at 6310 Ventura Court, Plainfield, $515,000, Aug. 28.

D.R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Maricely Ramirez Hernandez and Lixhjideny Mendez Rios, Residence at 6702 Daly Lane, Plainfield, $454,990, Sept. 9.

Ranen Bhattacharyya to Syed Mohteshamuddin Ahmed, Residence at 24326 W. Walnut Circle, Plainfield, $470,000, Sept. 7.

Lind Trust to Adrian Chetrus, Residence at 13137 S. Lake Mary Drive, Plainfield, $1.08 million, Sept. 10.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Joshua Jordan Lee Gramhofer and Jessica Gramhofer, Residence at 12933 S. Mason Lane, Plainfield, $763,259, Sept. 16.

Vincent J. Pipitone to Kevin Block and Melissa Mazurkiewicz, Residence at 11829 S. Ford Court, Plainfield, $310,000, Aug. 19.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Keith and Melissa Allen, Residence at 12866 S. Beckham Drive, Plainfield, $641,231, Sept. 12.

Paul G. Tobin to Iaroslav Palagniuk, Residence at 13636 Savanna Drive, Plainfield, $405,000, Aug. 25.

Revival Properties LLC to Bernard Fletcher, Residence at 14623 S. Naperville Road, Plainfield, $372,500, Sept. 13.

McNamara Trust to Meghan B. Irby, Residence at 14117 Faulkner Court 1, Plainfield, $280,000, Sept. 10.

Runyu Zhang to James and Analhi Allen, Residence at 2039 Lilyana Lane, Plainfield, $409,000, Sept. 18.

Travis Weldon to Thomas L. Fritts Sr. and Dianna S. Fritts, Residence at 13239 Madison Court, Plainfield, $575,000, June 20.

Robert L. Walsh III to Kyle R. Walsh and Emily L. Krejci, Residence at 1208 Leonard Drive, Plainfield, $389,000, Sept. 6.

Rockdale

Gerald Frattini to George E. and Sharlene A. Thomas, Residence at 709 Midland Ave., Rockdale, $50,000, Aug. 13.

Howard Dodd to Mario Robles Joaquin, Residence at 1007 Otis Ave., Rockdale, $232,000, Aug. 15.

Gerald L. Frattini to George E. and Sharlene A. Thomas, Residence at 705 Midland Ave., Rockdale, $230,000, Aug. 13.

Romeoville

Sheila Jones to Kwadwo Marfo and Amma Frempomaa Owusu, Residence at 1227 Le Moyne Ave., Romeoville, $332,000, Sept. 13.

Benigno De Jesus Gutierrez De Anda to Johnny and Rhonda Silva, Residence at 300 Hemlock Ave., Romeoville, $354,000, Aug. 23.

Jacob Ziebell to Juan J. Galindo Jr., Residence at 619 Belmont Drive, Romeoville, $274,900, Aug. 30.

David G. Henzler to Mark Davis and Adrienne Reaves Davis, Residence at 1090 Birch Lane, Romeoville, $330,000, Sept. 6.

Magno O. Calma to Kamil Malacha and Natalia Jamrych, Residence at 2049 Winchester Trail, Romeoville, $290,000, Aug. 30.

Daniel Atherton to Monica Swiderski and Jose J. Zavala, Residence at 419 Laurel Ave., Romeoville, $284,500, Aug. 28.

Isaac Ansere to Anthony J. and Lisa M. Valentine, Residence at 2071 Sedgewicke Court, Romeoville, $325,000, Sept. 6.

Lauren A. Nelson to Molly Rix and May Frazier, Residence at 632 Hudson Ave., Romeoville, $255,000, Sept. 3.

Shane M. Saldana to Terence Fortenberry, Residence at 232 Tallman Ave., Romeoville, $260,000, Sept. 4.

Shorewood

Kenneth J. Kowitz to Obadiah M. and Ellis C. Renteria, Residence at 1120 Geneva St., Shorewood, $365,000, Sept. 3.

Jeffrey T. Deichen to Elzbieta Janina and Paul J. Moberg, Residence at 1630 Fieldstone Drive S, Shorewood, $272,500, June 3.

Michael Sadzak to Hayden and Ewelina Chelius, Residence at 1208 Callaway Drive N, Shorewood, $420,000, Aug. 29.

Marlene E. Wizorek to Nancy Weber, Residence at 312 N. Raven Road, Shorewood, $295,000, Aug. 14.

Nicholas J. Altiery to Joshua T. Gautschy and Ashley H. O’Malley, Residence at 1228 Callaway Drive N, Shorewood, $357,500, Sept. 9.

Swiercz Trust to James D. Riordan and Felicia A. Koonce, Residence at 1531 Countryside Drive, Shorewood, $260,000, Aug. 14.

Adam J. Esser to Lisa L. Esser, Residence at 21433 Westminster Lane, Shorewood, $170,000, Sept. 12.

Diego Hernandez to Shannon R. Pruitt and Yvonne Pruitt, Residence at 107 Ravinia Drive, Shorewood, $259,000, July 30.

Jessica Boese to Robert and Debra Maratto, Residence at 102 Ravinia Drive, Shorewood, $240,000, Sept. 17.

Michael J. Kissane Jr. to Milivoje Vucinic, Residence at 1714 Moran Drive, Shorewood, $435,000, Aug. 28.

Silverthorne Development Co. to Sherri and Eddie Washington, Residence at 21028 S. Benjamin Drive, Shorewood, $519,857, Aug. 5.

Joseph R. Gename to Josh and Lauren Rohder, Residence at 1703 Moran Drive, Shorewood, $449,500, Sept. 10.

Wilmington

Matthew S. Esparza to Mark Larson, Residence at 32760 Deer Ridge Drive, Wilmington, $420,000, Sept. 4.