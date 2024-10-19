Personal training company moved Shorewood

Windows and a door were damaged by gunfire at Ascendent Iron on Theodore Street. This business is in a plaza across the street from Merichka' s Restaurant also on Theodore Street in Crest Hill. (Photo by Felix Sarver)

The village of Shorewood recently issued a new business license for Ascendant Iron, a personal training company.

Ascendant Iron is now located at 700 W. Jefferson St. Unit 307

According to its website, Ascendent Irons aims to help “potential clients of all skill levels reach a better version of themselves through resistance training that is centered around barbell-based movements.”

For more information, call 815-585-1770 or visit ascendantiron.com.

